PPL Corporation completes sale of U.K. utility business, resulting in net cash proceeds of $10.4 billion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPL Corporation completes sale of U.K. utility business, resulting in net cash proceeds of $10.4 billion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2021

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that it has successfully completed the sale of its U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution (WPD), to National Grid for £7.8 billion, concluding the first of two strategic transactions announced in March to reposition PPL as a leading, high-growth, U.S.-focused energy company.

The WPD transaction resulted in U.S. dollar cash proceeds of approximately $10.7 billion, based on a foreign currency exchange rate of $1.36/£, which is inclusive of currency hedges executed by PPL. PPL expects net proceeds after taxes and fees to be approximately $10.4 billion. The sale concludes a process begun last August when PPL announced its intent to exit the U.K. and strengthen its focus on U.S. growth.

"Today's sale recognizes the economic value that PPL created by advancing WPD into the premier collection of electricity distribution networks in the U.K., a company that year after year delivered operational excellence, superior customer satisfaction and innovative solutions to advance a cleaner energy future," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

The second transaction announced in March — PPL's planned acquisition of Rhode Island's primary electric and gas utility, The Narragansett Electric Company, from National Grid for approximately $3.8 billion — remains on track to close as expected by March 2022. PPL and National Grid have submitted all regulatory filings necessary for approval of the acquisition.

"Together, the sale of WPD and the acquisition of Narragansett Electric will better position PPL for long-term growth and success by simplifying our business mix, strengthening our credit metrics, improving our prospects for long-term earnings growth, and providing us greater financial flexibility to invest in sustainable energy solutions," said Sorgi.

PPL intends to use the $6.6 billion in net cash proceeds from the transactions to further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance opportunities for growth. The company plans to reduce outstanding debt by approximately $3 billion to $3.5 billion and will continue to evaluate the best use of the remaining proceeds to maximize shareowner value. This includes potentially investing incremental capital at PPL's utilities or in renewables, and repurchasing shares.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (

NYSE:PPL, Financial), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.  

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, performance and corporate strategy, including the impact of the transactions on PPL Corporation and the use of proceeds from the WPD sale, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these statements. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the factors and other matters discussed in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Combined Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in PPL Corporation's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

favicon.png?sn=PH09669&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-completes-sale-of-uk-utility-business-resulting-in-net-cash-proceeds-of-10-4-billion-301311463.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH09669&Transmission_Id=202106140700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH09669&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment