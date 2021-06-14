Nevro to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Briefing

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will host an analyst & investor briefing from the American Diabetes Association81st Scientific Sessions on Friday, June 25, 2021, beginning at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET. Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host the event, which will include a clinical data update for the company's SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP clinical studies and a question & answer session. Nevro's Chief Medical Officer, David Caraway, MD, PhD, and Nevro's Chief Financial Officer, Rod MacLeod, will also participate in the event.

Investors interested in listening to the briefing may participate via conference call or webcast. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2321 in the U.S. or +1 7785602840 internationally, using Conference ID: 2819815. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://nevro.com/English/us/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Nevro-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Briefing-from-ADA/default.aspx on June 25. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy.

