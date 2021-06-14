Nevro to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Briefing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nevro to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Briefing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Friday, June 25, 2021, at 3:30 pm Pacific Time / 6:30 pm Eastern Time

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will host an analyst & investor briefing from the American Diabetes Association81st Scientific Sessions on Friday, June 25, 2021, beginning at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET.  Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host the event, which will include a clinical data update for the company's SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP clinical studies and a question & answer session.  Nevro's Chief Medical Officer, David Caraway, MD, PhD, and Nevro's Chief Financial Officer, Rod MacLeod, will also participate in the event.    

Investors interested in listening to the briefing may participate via conference call or webcast.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2321 in the U.S. or +1 7785602840 internationally, using Conference ID: 2819815.  The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://nevro.com/English/us/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Nevro-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Briefing-from-ADA/default.aspx on June 25.  This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

Internet Posting of Information                

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com.  The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.  Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies.  The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz therapy. 

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
650-433-3247  |  [email protected]

Nevro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF09152&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-host-virtual-analyst--investor-briefing-301311170.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09152&Transmission_Id=202106140700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09152&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment