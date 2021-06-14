Logo
uCloudlink Inks Cooperation Agreement with ANZ CLOUDLINK

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 14, 2021

HONG KONG, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has announced it has signed a cooperation agreement with ANZ CLOUDLINK TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD. ("ANZ CLOUDLINK"), a company based in Australia. The agreement will see uCloudlink strengthen its presence in the markets of Australia and New Zealand, as it continuously expands its global PaaS and SaaS ecosystem.

Under the agreement, which is effective from January 2021, ANZ CLOUDLINK will import, market and distribute and also be responsible for all advertising and promotion of the mobile broadband (MBB) products such as uCloudlink's industry-leading GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi devices in Australia and New Zealand. uCloudlink's products and services leverage the company's innovative Hyper-Connectivity solution which is supported by cloud SIM technology through PaaS and SaaS platform, to integrate the relevant resources of its partner ecosystem, which includes data service suppliers, terminal suppliers and applicable developers around the world. The platform then intelligently allocates these resources to end-users for a seamless, superior connectivity experience at home and abroad. In particular, its innovative GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi device is ideal for frequent travelers as it boasts full-band support with better data connectivity user experience.

uCloudlink's partnership with ANZ CLOUDLINK is another testament to its efforts to deepen its global reach, as it solidifies its commitment to improve user experience through unparalleled mobile connectivity. Earlier this year, the company signed a cooperation agreement with Intercel Pty Ltd. ("Intercel"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial modems and routers, to distribute its mobile broadband devices and data services in Australia. uCloudlink has also strengthened its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with new agreements in the Philippines and Jakarta, as well as existing partnerships in Japan and China.

With a diverse range of cooperation options, uCloudlink supports its partners to expand their reach and customer base while delivering better network connectivity. uCloudlink continue to focus on user experience in data connectivity services via its hyper-connectivity solution through PaaS and SaaS platform.

Looking ahead, uCloudlink will continue to harness its expanding PaaS and SaaS ecosystem, asset-light model, and cutting-edge technology to provide more customers with robust and seamless data connection services. uCloudlink intends to expand its reach in Australia and New Zealand and is actively seeking to expand and deepen its partnerships in various regions, such as Europe, the Americas and Asia.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Media Enquiries:

Carina Cheung
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN02019&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-inks-cooperation-agreement-with-anz-cloudlink-301310670.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02019&Transmission_Id=202106140600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02019&DateId=20210614
