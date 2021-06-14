OTC Markets Group Welcomes American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA) to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA) (OTCQX: ARBV), a full-service community bank focused on the Central Coast of California, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA) upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ARBV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"American Riviera Bank's joining the OTCQX Best Market is an important event for the Bank, and reflects a key step in our long-term strategic plan to create additional liquidity and trading volume in our shares. We believe our awareness and exposure within the investment community will increase as a member of the OTCQX Market, and we look forward to continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders," said Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Riviera Bank.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About American Riviera Bank (Santa Barbara, CA)

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For eleven consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. For additional information about American Riviera Bank, visit www.americanriviera.bank

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

