Hill International to Provide Owner's Project Management Services for New Public Safety Building

PHILADELPHIA and HINGHAM, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Town of Hingham, MA, to provide owner’s project management services for the Town’s New Public Safety Building.



Following a feasibility study prepared in 2020, the Town moved forward with the schematic design of a new facility to contain the Town’s police headquarters building and the North Fire Station. The police department, in particular, has outgrown its current facilities in Hingham’s Town Hall, where public safety operations have been housed since the 1990s. This facility will be constructed at centrally located 335 Lincoln Street to better service the whole community.

The project involves the planning, design, and construction of the facility. Hill will provide the owner with a full range of project management services from design through close-out. The project is forecasted to conclude in 2024.

“Our project team is a group of talented professionals, all very familiar with public building projects,” says Peter Martini, Hill’s First Vice President of New England Operations. “They know how to help public owners navigate construction conditions, whether that involves putting together a project charter that meets the needs of all stakeholders or helping police and fire agencies maintain their life-saving operations during construction. We look forward to supporting the Town and helping bring about their vision for the New Public Safety Building.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Hill is a proud partner for towns and cities around the world. This is especially true in New England, where Peter Martini’s team has managed more than $1 billion in public projects in Massachusetts alone. With their Public Safety Building project, the Town of Hingham offers us an excellent opportunity to continuing growing our business in the region.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

