Quotient Technology's CEO, Steven Boal, to Speak on Navigating the Emergence of the Merchant Media Model at Goldman Sachs Inaugural Digital Economy Virtual Conference





Quotient+Technology+Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Steven Boal, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Inaugural Digital Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT on a panel with Kraft Heinz US CFO & Digital Transformation, Andre Maciel, and co-hosts, Goldman Sachs Analysts, John Ennis and Rob Joyce.









A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.









About Quotient









Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.









Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.





