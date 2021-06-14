Private Division and Supergiant Games Announce Partnership to Publish Physical Edition of Hades on PlayStation® and Xbox Consoles





Private+Division and Supergiant+Games announced a partnership to release a physical edition of Hades for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles on August 13, 2021. Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler in which players battle their way through the treacherous Underworld of Greek myth to freedom. A winner of over 50 Game of the Year Awards and boasting impressive aggregate scores of 93 on Metacritic* and 94 OpenCritic**, Hades will soon be available for the first time on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles.





“We are enormous fans of Supergiant and every game they’ve released, as they are exactly the type of wildly-talented, independent developer we seek to partner with at Private Division,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “As such, it’s very exciting to help bring Hades to retail, day and date, alongside its digital release on consoles. Hades has already proven its critical merit – and now we are happy to provide an opportunity for PlayStation and Xbox players to get their hands on a stunning boxed copy of this incredible game.”









The retail edition of Hades is perfect for collectors, as it contains bonus goods like a code that is redeemable for a digital download of the Hades Original Soundtrack. This soundtrack includes two and half hours of music by award-winning composer Darren Korb and featuring vocals by Ashley Barrett. Additionally, physical copies include a compendium booklet featuring the vivid artwork of the multiple denizens of Hades inked by Supergiant Games’ BAFTA Award-winning Art Director, Jen Zee. Finally, the first-run prints of physical PlayStation and Xbox copies will include an eye-catching metallic foil detailing across the cover art perfect for individuals looking to add a standout piece to their shelf.









“We have been blown away by the response to Hades and can't wait to bring it to our fans on Xbox and PlayStation around the world," said Amir Rao, Studio Director at Supergiant Games. "We're excited to partner with the team at Private Division on the retail release to help Hades reach a new audience."









Playing Hades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S results in a technical boost, with the action running at 4K at a target 60fps. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game perform at 1080p at a target 60fps. In addition, Hades features enhanced controller vibration and controller lighting on the PlayStation 5 DualSense™ wireless controller. All PlayStation 4 versions of Hades, both physical and digital, include a free upgrade to the digital PlayStation 5 version. The Xbox versions of Hades use Smart Delivery, allowing access to both the Xbox One title and the Xbox Series X|S title. Additional information on Smart Delivery can be found at xbox.com%2Fsmart-delivery.









Check out Hades physical edition announcement trailer on YouTube now.









**Metacritic score for PC as of June 11, 2021.









***Open+Critic score for PC as of June 11, 2021.









About Hades









In Hades, players assume the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld as he attempts to hack and slash his way out of his infamous father’s domain. This fast-paced, character-driven title combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s past critically-acclaimed titles, such as the action elements of Bastion, rich environments and atmosphere of Transistor, and the depth of storytelling that unfolds in Pyre.









Hades will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on August 13, 2021. Physical retail versions are published by Private Division. Hades is rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Hades, subscribe on YouTube, follow on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, join the Discord+server, and visit PlayHades.com.









Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).









About Supergiant Games









Founded in 2009, Supergiant Games is a small independent studio known for its critically acclaimed titles Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and most recently, Hades. After launching on an initial set of platforms in autumn 2020, Hades proceeded to earn dozens of Game of the Year awards, including from IGN.com, Polygon.com, Eurogamer.com, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and many other sources. Headquartered in San Francisco, Supergiant Games is committed to creating games that can leave a lasting and positive impression by sparking players' imaginations like the games they played as kids.









About Private Division









Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, OlliOlli World from Roll7, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, and more. Private Division also publishes the retail version of Hades from Supergiant Gamesfor PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Private Division will publish new titles from Moon Studios and additional unannounced projects in development. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.









About Take-Two Interactive Software









Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.take2games.com.









“PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.









