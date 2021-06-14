Logo
Cocrystal's Lead COVID-19 Antiviral CDI-45205 Shown to be Active Against SARS-CoV-2 and Two Prominent SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOTHELL, Wash., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor CDI-45205 is active against SARS-CoV-2 and two prominent SARS-CoV-2 variants.

A third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies evaluating the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain), the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) and the South African variant (B.1.351). CDI-45205 and its analogs showed excellent antiviral activity against both SARS-CoV-2 variants, surpassing the activity observed with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain). Two reference inhibitors including remdesivir, an FDA-approved SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor, and PF-00835231, another SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, were included in the study as comparators. Results showed CDI-45205 had excellent antiviral activity against the United Kingdom variant, with an EC50 of 1.9 uM (remdesivir EC50 0.6 uM; PF-00835231 EC50 >100 uM) and against the South African variant, with an EC50 of 2.5 uM (remdesivir EC50 0.8 uM; PF-00835231 EC50 >100 uM) in the absence of a P-glycoprotein efflux inhibitor.

“We are highly encouraged by these results with CDI-45205 against SARS-CoV-2 and two prominent variants of SARS-CoV-2, and we intend to continue with further testing for antiviral activity against other emerging variants including the Indian variant,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and interim co-CEO. “These findings add to the growing body of preclinical data of CDI-45205. We believe these new data suggest our protease inhibitor may be an effective treatment of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants. Additionally, Cocrystal scientists are currently using our proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology to investigate broad-spectrum oral protease inhibitors and replication inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19.”

About CDI-45205
In December 2020 Cocrystal announced the selection of CDI-45205 as its lead coronavirus development candidate among a group of protease inhibitors obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF) announced earlier in 2020.

CDI-45205 showed good bioavailability in mouse and rat pharmacokinetic studies via intraperitoneal injection, and also no cytotoxicity against a variety of human cell lines. The Company recently demonstrated a strong synergistic effect with remdesivir. Additionally, a proof-of-concept animal study demonstrated that daily injection of CDI-45205 exhibited favorable in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-infected mice. Cocrystal has obtained promising preliminary pharmacokinetic results and is continuing to further evaluate CDI-45205.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future continued testing of CDI-45205 for antiviral activity against other emerging variants of COVID-19, and our beliefs related to the effectiveness of CDI-45205 against SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, including our coronavirus program, our ability to complete the preclinical and clinical trials of CDI-45205, the results of such future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials and more generally, the development of investigational drugs. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
[email protected]

# # #

