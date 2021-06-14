TTM Technologies, Inc. Appoints Pamela B. Jackson as New Board Member

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TTM Technologies, Inc. Appoints Pamela B. Jackson as New Board Member

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (

TTMI, Financial), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, announced today that the Board appointed, subject to approval from the United States Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Ms. Pamela B. Jackson as a Class III director with a term expiring in May of 2024.

Ms. Jackson is a retired Vice President, Technology of Emerson Electric Company (“Emerson”), a leading global manufacturing and technology company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Ms. Jackson was with Emerson from April 2001 until October 2017, when she retired. Her responsibilities included corporate oversight of technology development initiatives related to new and lean product development, portfolio and product life cycle management, and Emerson’s centers of excellence for software and human-centered design. She also served on the management boards for the Emerson Pune, India Innovation Center and the Emerson Xi’an, China Engineering Center. Ms. Jackson also led a breadth of global, technology intensive businesses that include power supplies, energy systems, thin film and hybrid integrated circuits, piezoelectric devices, ferrites, printed circuit boards, lightguide fiber and loop transmission apparatus. She has served on several non-profit boards, including the Ranken Technical College Board of Trustees, in St Louis, Missouri where she also chairs the Student Success and Diversity Committee and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dallas African American Museum of Art and Culture. Ms. Jackson also became a “Life Member” of the Society of Women Engineers in 2017. Before joining Emerson, Ms. Jackson worked at Lucent, AT&T and Western Electric for over 20 years where she held a series of progressively more responsible positions in research, engineering, operations, and marketing, eventually serving as vice president and general manager of several businesses including Lucent’s MicroPower division in Austin, Texas. Ms. Jackson received two Bachelor of Science degrees in chemical engineering and chemistry, and a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from MIT. She holds an executive MBA from Boston University. Ms. Jackson is a member of Sigma Xi and Beta Gamma Sigma honorary societies, the American Chemical Society, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

“We are pleased to welcome Pam to our Board of Directors,” said Rex Geveden, Chairman of the Board of TTM. “Her extensive experience in leading engineering driven product development organizations in the industrial technology market will strengthen the Board’s capabilities as TTM further grows its design to specification business and provides increasing value to its customers.”

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:        

Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 714 327 3050
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1MzMyMyM0MjM5MDc5IzIwMjc4MjM=
052df783-d38d-4856-be0a-f3e0ee4b0ace
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment