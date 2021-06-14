Logo
Twist Bioscience Announces Fireside Chat and Presentation at BIO Digital

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that CEO Emily Leproust will participate in a fireside chat at the BIO Digital conference being held virtually from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021. Dr. Leproust’s chat with moderator Catherine Schulte, Senior Research Analyst from Baird will be shown at 3 pm EDT on June 17 and will cover the synthetic biology revolution, how making synthetic DNA at scale enables applications in diagnostic tools, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, and more.



Aaron Sato, Ph.D., Twist’s chief scientific officer, will also provide an overview of Twist Biopharma’s differentiated antibody discovery and optimization platform, which will be available on demand to registered attendees during the conference. The presentation can be accessed from the BIO Digital website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bio.org%2Fevents%2Fbio-digital%2Fsessions%2F806568.



An overview of Twist Bioscience is available on demand here.



About Twist Bioscience Corporation



Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.



Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation Twist’s ability to make the Twist Diversity SNP panel broadly available to customers in Spring 2021, the Twist Diversity SNP panel’s ability to help data centers consolidate their data generation costs and physical footprints, ability to be iterated quickly and role in future of disease marker testing, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005178r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005178/en/



