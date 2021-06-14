Intellinetics Celebrates Grand Opening of New Records Storage Center in Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , ( INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new records storage center to support growth of the company’s document storage and retrieval services.



The new records storage center, located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, spans 29,500 square feet and serves as an opportunity to consolidate two of the company’s existing Madison Heights, Michigan locations while increasing the box storage capacity by 124%. This is in addition to Intellinetics’ other document storage locations in Columbus, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona.

“This is an exciting moment for our company,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “The consolidation allows us to improve operational efficiency and more than double our box storage capacity while maintaining a relative flat total lease cost.”

“The new building will provide plenty of room for future growth. Intellinetics continues to innovate and cross-sell its services from IntelliCloud™, our flagship cloud-based document management platform, to document scanning and records conversion services, to records storage.

This location will also serve as the center for our Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. With the large and growing US market for BPO, more companies are realizing it is more cost-effective to outsource certain processes. We are excited to offer our customers such things as AP invoice processing and digital mail room services. When businesses outsource to Intellinetics they experience space efficiencies, cost reduction, gain highly-skilled professionals, improve productivity and can focus on their core business activities and mission.”

“The design of the new storage center is more tech-driven and process oriented,” said Neil Campbell, Vice President, Intellinetics, Inc. and General Manager, Graphic Sciences. “It was engineered to streamline our current processes and is equipped with state-of-the-art records tracking software and facility access controls to improve process, increase margin, and provide better security leading to an overall better customer experience.”

Mr. DeSocio continued, “The Intellinetics vision is to provide our customers end-to-end data management and analytics of their documents. We provide easy access to paper stored in our records center, we scan documents for digital access or on microfilm, or make them available for analysis 24/7 in our cloud-based enterprise document management system.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies, and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding increased storage capacity; future business and growth; future revenues; increased profit margins; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events mentioned in this release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

