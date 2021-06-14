Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Beetham as Chief Legal Officer





%3Cb%3EMagenta+Therapeutics%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Thomas Beetham as Chief Legal Officer.









“We welcome Tom’s extensive legal expertise and cross-functional leadership background,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta Therapeutics. “I look forward to working alongside him as Magenta continues to progress across our preclinical and clinical pipeline.”









As Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Beetham will serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Team and will be responsible for leading all aspect of Magenta’s legal and compliance operations.









Mr. Beetham comes to Magenta with more than 20 years of experience in legal, business development, operations and strategy across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He joins Magenta most recently from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Operations, where he oversaw all company legal matters, including transactions, financings, corporate and securities, public company reporting, tax, international, real estate, human resources and more. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer at Synageva BioPharma, among other roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Beetham’s additional experience includes legal leadership roles at New England BioLabs, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, and Palmer & Dodge LLP.









Mr. Beetham holds JD and MBA degrees from Boston College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Rochester.









About Magenta Therapeutics









Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.









Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.









Forward-Looking Statement









This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Magenta’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of our product candidates and advancement of our clinical programs, as well as other statements containing words such as “may,” “will,” “could”, “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions that can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from pre-clinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; whether Magenta's cash resources will be sufficient to fund Magenta's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; risks, assumptions and uncertainties regarding the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Magenta’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, Magenta’s ongoing and planned pre-clinical activities, Magenta’s ability to initiate, enroll, conduct or complete ongoing and planned clinical trials, Magenta’s timelines for regulatory submissions and Magenta’s financial position; and other risks concerning Magenta's programs and operations set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Magenta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2021, as updated by Magenta’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Magenta believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither Magenta nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





