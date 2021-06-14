Energy Focus, Inc. Enters Marketing Partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors





Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, has entered into a marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to offer advanced LED lighting and controls retrofit solutions and ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection products and solutions.









A key feature of the partnership includes Energy Focus’ Total Solutions, a new, turnkey retrofit service offering featuring the EnFocus™ human-centric lighting (HCL) system that can dim and color-tune LED lighting to align with the human body’s natural 24-hour lighting cycle, or circadian rhythm, to enhance the quality of life for users. By partnering with a network of certified Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and lighting retrofit contractors (LRCs), Energy Focus’ Total Solutions will provide the full gamut of lighting retrofit services, including lighting audits, proposal generation, financing, as well as managing the installation and ongoing maintenance of the installations.









Other offerings include Energy Focus’ nUVo™ chemical-free UV-C air disinfection electronic products, including nUVo™ Tower, a portable room-based device, and nUVo™ Traveler, an in-car device with rechargeable batteries. The nUVo™ UV-C air disinfection products, which are specifically designed and developed to intercept live virus in real time, are powerful and portable solutions to inactivate and destroy infectious pathogens such as coronavirus and influenza for homes and businesses with 99.9%+ effectiveness.









The Energy Focus products will be available through the FirstEnergy Home website – www.firstenergyhome.com. FirstEnergy Home is an eCommerce marketplace that allows consumers to shop best-in-class smart home products and services. Total Solutions will be offered through FirstEnergy Advisors, providing energy broker services and also has partnered with Energy Focus to provide referrals for customers interested in Total Solutions LED retrofit services and UV-C disinfection products.









“Joining forces with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to bring our growing portfolio of advanced HCL and UV-C disinfection products to their commercial and residential customers embodies the true spirit of ‘Triple Bottom Line’ benefits – financial, environmental, and human health,” said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, Inc. “This partnership combines FirstEnergy Home’s position as a top-tier home energy management provider with Energy Focus’ proven technologies, experience and expertise for developing and launching advanced LED and HCL lighting solutions and UV-C disinfection technology designed to help facilities and homes achieve better and more sustainable lighting as well as safer and healthier spaces.”









“Our goal in launching FirstEnergy Home is to provide value-added home energy management products and services for our customers,” said Brett Reynolds, Vice President, Marketing and Product Development, FirstEnergy Home. “Our partnership with Energy Focus allows us to offer innovative products and services that can enhance our customers’ lives.”









Energy Focus’ leading and expanding UV-C disinfection product portfolio also includes the abUV™ HCL troffer dropped ceiling light fixture that provides flicker-free, dimmable and color-tunable light as well as UV-C disinfection capability. Combining advanced LED technology with disinfectant electronics can help businesses and organizations enhance building lighting and improve air quality, making public spaces safer to access. Other Energy Focus UV-C products are under development and are expected to eventually be offered as part of this partnership.









About Energy Focus’ Human-Centric Lighting









At Energy Focus, sustainability is our first and last thought. Our latest innovations, including the patent-pending EnFocus lighting control platform and a portfolio of UV-C disinfection products, embody the true spirit of “Triple Bottom Line” benefits - financial, environmental, and human health.









The EnFocus platform leverages existing wiring to provide dimming (EnFocus DM Series) and color tuning controls (EnFocus DCT Series) to provide a controlled, circadian-ready lighting system that is affordable and accessible for existing buildings. EnFocus can enhance occupant well-being and maximize energy savings without the extra costs associated with existing lighting controls that typically require adding data cables or high frequency hardware that increases cost and may create cybersecurity risks.









Energy Focus’ portfolio of UV-C disinfection products are tools to increase health and safety for indoor environments, allowing America – and the world – to return to work safely and achieve a higher level of hygiene. Energy Focus applies the proven disinfecting power of UV-C light (254 nm peak wavelength) and cutting-edge technologies in LED, electronics, sensors, cloud and AI to deliver products designed to destroy 99.9%+ of various airborne and surface pathogens including influenza and coronaviruses such as SARS and SARS-CoV-2. Our impactful, affordable and chemical-free disinfection solutions for indoor spaces include nUVo Tower, a portable room-based UV-C air disinfection device, nUVo Traveler, a portable personal and in-car UV-C air disinfection device with rechargeable batteries, abUV™ HCL troffer, an integrated LED circadian lighting and UV-C air disinfection troffer powered by our award winning EnFocus lighting platform, and mUVe™, an autonomous UV-C surface disinfection robot.









About Energy Focus:









Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable and human centric lighting and lighting control technologies, as well as UV-C Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV-C Disinfection technologies, announced in late 2020, and products aim to provide effective, reliable, and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 and middle markets companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.





