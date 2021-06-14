Telix Pharmaceuticals and Applied Radiology Launch TelixU Medical Education Platform Focused on Radiopharmaceutical Research





Telix+Pharmaceuticals+Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announced the launch of TelixU, a new educational platform focused on radiopharmaceutical research in partnership with leading medical imaging journal, Applied+Radiology. This website is specifically designed for healthcare professionals such as physicians and technologists, and features case studies, webinars, and technologist education.









The launch of TelixU coincides with this year’s Society+of+Nuclear+Medicine+and+Molecular+Imaging+%28SNMMI%29+Annual+Meeting, and with over 20 sessions on gallium-68 (68Ga), the website will be a welcome resource for those looking for more information about prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radiopharmaceuticals. “We are proud to support SNMMI and their endeavors to educate physicians and their membership,” says Colin Hayward, MBBS FFPM, Chief Medical Officer, Telix Pharmaceuticals. “Our participation in this year’s Virtual Annual Meeting is an ideal platform to introduce this valuable resource.”









The Case Studies section provides peer-to-peer insight about PSMA PET/CT1 imaging, whilst ‘Technologist Education’ is a wide-ranging resource for anyone delivering PSMA imaging services and includes patient considerations, PET/CT imaging protocols, and operational and workflow resources.









“Applied Radiology is delighted to support Telix in this endeavor,” said Kieran Anderson, Vice President and Group Publisher at Anderson Publishing Ltd., publishers of Applied Radiology and Applied Radiation Oncology. “We have a long history of working closely with key opinion leaders and industry. We develop high-quality, informative, and engaging content, and TelixU is the latest example, as it builds on our continued commitment to the medical imaging community.”









TelixU is intended for healthcare professionals only.









About Anderson Publishing









Anderson Publishing, Ltd. is a leading medical communications and publishing company dedicated to producing high-quality, informative, and engaging content for the medical imaging and radiation oncology communities. Its primary brands include Applied Radiology, in publication since 1971, and Applied Radiation Oncology, in publication since 2012. Together, they reach a global audience of over 60,000 radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, radiation oncologists, physicists, radiation therapists, nuclear medicine technologists, radiologic technologists, radiology administrators, and related imaging professionals.









About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited









Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.









Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA2, and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).3 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union4 and Canada.5 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.









