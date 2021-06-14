Logo
MobileSmith Health Announces the Appointment of Dr. Elina Lazo to Newly Established Perioperative Services Roundtable

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PSR to share insight on perioperative operational and workflow challenges facing hospital OR and ASC teams nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the appointment of Elina Lazo, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ as the inaugural member of the company’s newly established Perioperative Services Roundtable (PSR).

MobileSmith Health recognizes the critically important role that Perioperative Services leaders play in operating room environments as they pursue operational and workflow improvements along with driving enhanced patient experiences and outcomes, whether through new processes or emerging technologies. The PSR initiative’s main focus is to provide a mobile-health thought leadership platform where the voice of these Perioperative leaders can be heard and new insights shared.

“We are excited to have Elina Lazo join as the first of the five members of the PSR team,” said David Wardlaw, MobileSmith Health’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Elina brings a combination of knowledge and passion to the team, particularly in the area of emerging technologies that bring together EMR driven workflows and mobile patient applications to enhance the patient experience and improve staff efficiencies. We look forward to filling our final four PSR positions and providing a great thought leadership platform that can have a positive impact on the perioperative workplace and patient engagement.”

With 20 years’ experience in healthcare, Elina Lazo currently serves as the director of surgery at a leading Seattle-based health system. She previously served in many roles that have significantly contributed toward patient safety and quality; staff and provider satisfaction; and cost containment and resource management. 

After serving for two decades in healthcare, I believe the industry is a bit behind many of the tech companies that utilize modern inventions to increase efficiency, turnaround time and easing the way for patients and customers,” said Lazo. “Outside of healthcare, we experience these tools every day in the banking industry, finance arena, and many more. That’s why I’m thrilled to join MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Services Roundtable, where I’ll be a part of sharing insights, pushing us forward and delivering change, especially as we take the leap from customary experiences to quicker and more efficient technology platforms that benefits all stakeholders.”

To learn more about MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Services Roundtable or its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services, visit the website.

About MobileSmith Health
MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Tom Testa        
617-872-0184
[email protected]

