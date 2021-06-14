MobileSmith Health Announces the Appointment of Dr. Elina Lazo to Newly Established Perioperative Services Roundtable

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the appointment of Elina Lazo, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ as the inaugural member of the company’s newly established Perioperative Services Roundtable (PSR).



MobileSmith Health recognizes the critically important role that Perioperative Services leaders play in operating room environments as they pursue operational and workflow improvements along with driving enhanced patient experiences and outcomes, whether through new processes or emerging technologies. The PSR initiative’s main focus is to provide a mobile-health thought leadership platform where the voice of these Perioperative leaders can be heard and new insights shared.

“We are excited to have Elina Lazo join as the first of the five members of the PSR team,” said David Wardlaw, MobileSmith Health’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Elina brings a combination of knowledge and passion to the team, particularly in the area of emerging technologies that bring together EMR driven workflows and mobile patient applications to enhance the patient experience and improve staff efficiencies. We look forward to filling our final four PSR positions and providing a great thought leadership platform that can have a positive impact on the perioperative workplace and patient engagement.”

With 20 years’ experience in healthcare, Elina Lazo currently serves as the director of surgery at a leading Seattle-based health system. She previously served in many roles that have significantly contributed toward patient safety and quality; staff and provider satisfaction; and cost containment and resource management.

“After serving for two decades in healthcare, I believe the industry is a bit behind many of the tech companies that utilize modern inventions to increase efficiency, turnaround time and easing the way for patients and customers,” said Lazo. “Outside of healthcare, we experience these tools every day in the banking industry, finance arena, and many more. That’s why I’m thrilled to join MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Services Roundtable, where I’ll be a part of sharing insights, pushing us forward and delivering change, especially as we take the leap from customary experiences to quicker and more efficient technology platforms that benefits all stakeholders.”

