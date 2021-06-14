Logo
Usio Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Global Market®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN ANTONIO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: ( USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market®. Common shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market® on June 15th under the Company's current ticker symbol – USIO.

“Uplisting our stock to the Nasdaq Global Market® is an important milestone that builds on the positive momentum generated by our growing string of record transaction processing results,” said Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio. “Along with increasing our visibility in the marketplace, we anticipate this uplisting to improve the liquidity of our stock, further broaden our institutional shareholder base and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. Additionally, we expect this uplisting to further enhance our ability to implement our multi-channel growth strategy and optimize the Company’s return on invested capital.”

A listing on the Nasdaq Global Market® is considered an indicator of status and success for companies that qualify for listing. Listed companies must satisfy stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements, both initially and on an ongoing basis.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. ( USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.  
Websites: www.usio.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com and  www.usiooutput.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
[email protected]
484-686-6600

