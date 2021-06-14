GoHealth Makes Crain's Chicago Business List of 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in Chicago

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, was named to the Crain's Chicago Business 2021 Fast 50 Feature, which highlights the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area. The companies featured were ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2015 through 2020. GoHealth is ranked No. 18 on the list.

Fast 50 honorees are visionary companies that have demonstrated strong revenue growth over a five-year period, making them leaders in their respective areas. "This is a great distinction for GoHealth. Our financial growth is attributed to our team and our ongoing commitment to deliver the best customer experience," said Clint Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at GoHealth.

In 2020, GoHealth entered the Phoenix, Ariz., Tampa, Fla., Dallas, Texas and Columbus, Ohio markets— continuing its national expansion while managing a major health public crisis due to COVID-19. Most recently, GoHealth expanded its virtual sales centers to new locations, recruiting and hiring sales teams in Nashville, Tenn., Atlanta, Ga., and St. Louis, Mo. This unprecedented growth is the result of an exceptional team who is truly committed to supporting GoHealth's mission of improving access to healthcare in America.

To be eligible for inclusion, companies must have generated at least $15 million in revenue in 2020 and be headquartered in Cook, Kane, DuPage, Lake (Illinois), Lake (Indiana), Will or McHenry county.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

