Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on June 10, 2021 under the symbol "9TZ".

Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Announces_Dual_Listing.jpg

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.  The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

The Company is also applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company will provide further information once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.

Mantaro believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. 

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release.  Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA09028&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantaro-silver-corp-announces-dual-listing-on-frankfurt-stock-exchange-301311187.html

SOURCE Mantaro Silver Corp.

