Iridium Names Greg Pelton As New Chief Technical Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Iridium Names Greg Pelton As New Chief Technical Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., June 14, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that Greg Pelton will join the company as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), effective June 17, 2021.  Reporting to Iridium Chief Operations Officer Suzi McBride, Pelton is taking over for retiring CTO Hermon Pon and will lead Iridium's world-class technology and system engineering teams both internally and with Iridium's vast partner ecosystem.

Greg_Headshot.jpg

Pelton, taking over for retiring CTO Hermon Pon, will lead Iridium's world-class technology and system engineering teams

Pelton joins Iridium from Pryon, an AI company focused on augmented intelligence for the enterprise, where he served as Chief Product Officer.  In this role he was responsible for all aspects of the company's augmented intelligence product portfolio, leading the engineering team and product development efforts.  Prior to this, Pelton was Vice President of Collaboration and Devices at Avaya, where he managed a portfolio of voice and video endpoints, soft clients and collaboration services.  Before Avaya, he served as CTO and Vice President for Infrastructure Engineering at Polycom and led Cisco's corporate Technology Center where he worked on the Internet Routing in Space (IRIS) program consisting of developing a router for use in satellites and transitioning of satellite ground networks to multiservice IP networks.

"It's an exciting time for Iridium, and Greg is a great fit to lead our experienced teams as we continue to maximize the potential of our upgraded constellation, but more importantly to set the technology solutions and strategies for our long-term future," said Suzi McBride, chief operations officer, Iridium. "Greg is bringing a wealth of knowledge and innovative thinking to the team. We couldn't be happier to have him onboard as we continue to disrupt the status quo of satellite connectivity and bring never-before-possible technologies to the world."

As Chief Technical Officer of Iridium, Pelton will drive innovation and oversee the technical aspects of Iridium's products and services, while managing the day-to-day activities of the company's award-winning technology development and engineering team.  This includes technical roadmaps and strategy, system architecture and design, engineering design and process, performance and analysis, and system integration, verification and validation.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining a company and a team with such a storied history of innovation," said Pelton.  "Iridium built and operates the first truly global communications network and that feat has yet to be matched by anyone. Our industry is at an inflection point where dramatic changes in workforce distribution and widespread adoption of IoT technology will drive demand for the kinds of services that only Iridium can offer. It's an opportunity you don't want to miss."

A holder of 39 patents, Pelton has a history of innovation and has worked extensively in the telecommunications and networking industries, as well as serving on management and advisory boards across a range of innovative technology startups.

For more information about Iridium visit https://www.iridium.com

Iridium Communications Inc.
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com

Press Contact:       

Investor Contact:

Jordan Hassin     

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.     

Iridium Communications Inc.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 (703) 287-7421     

+1 (703) 287-7570

Twitter: @Iridiumcomm


IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH09354&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-names-greg-pelton-as-new-chief-technical-officer-301311311.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH09354&Transmission_Id=202106140801PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH09354&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment