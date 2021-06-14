Broadside Enterprises Inc (OTC: BRSE) appoints a General Counsel and new member of the Board of Directors.

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) has appointed Mr. Harris Tulchin, of Harris Tulchin and Associates, as General Counsel of the Company and to the Board of Directors. Mr. Tulchin has served as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs and General Counsel for Cinema Group; General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs for KCET Television; Senior Counsel for United Artists; Director of Business Affairs at MGM Television. In addition, Mr. Tulchin has executive produced several feature films. Mr. Tulchin is concurrently serving as Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer of ClubHouse Media Inc (OTC: CMGR).

Michael Taverna, CEO of Broadside Enterprises, Inc., comments on the appointment: "Harris Tulchin brings the Company a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience and relationships as we seek acquisition opportunities to grow our business in the coming years."

"I have known Michael and Cindy for years and know how relentless they are in producing and acquiring great product for worldwide sales. I am thrilled to be joining Broadside Enterprises Inc. to help its MonteCristo International division reach its full potential," says Mr. Tulchin.

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. operates in entertainment media, distribution technologies, and commercial real estate businesses. Its Entertainment division, via its fully own subsidiary MonteCristo International Entertainment, focuses on the international sales and distribution of media assets as well as the development, financing, acquisition of scripted television series and feature films. This subsidiary currently manages over 100 feature films and documentaries and participates in most film and television markets worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in West Hollywood, California. www.broadside-enterprises.com

About Harris Tulchin and Associates:

Harris Tulchin & Associates is an international entertainment and multimedia law firm created to provide cost-effective expertise and timely professional service to its clients in the motion picture, television, music, and multimedia industries. Recently, the firm was joined on an "Of Counsel" basis by veteran entertainment and music attorney Lawrence J. Langs, as well as entertainment attorney, author and producer Mark Litwak. The firm's Rome office is headed by Italian attorney, Silvio Tonazzi. French entertainment attorneys, Jean-Christophe Barjon and Jean-Francois Joffre head up the firm's Paris office.

Media Contact: Cindy Nelson-Mullen, [email protected]

