RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC Selects SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC Selects SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading opportunistic investment strategies specialist streamlines operations for $5.3 billion portfolio

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., June 14, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (RiverNorth), a leading opportunistic strategy investment manager, has chosen SS&C's front-to-back solution to manage its $5.3 billion portfolio. SS&C will provide front-, middle- and back-office services for RiverNorth's registered funds, private funds and institutional SMAs portfolios.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"We were looking for a solution to simplify and streamline operations and reporting, and SS&C delivered," said Jon Mohrhardt, President and Chief Operating Officer, RiverNorth. "With SS&C's front-to-back solution, we have access to a single source of reconciled data across our enterprise, leading to better transparency."

RiverNorth uses SS&C as its fund administrator for its '40 Act and private fund portfolios. When RiverNorth decided to integrate its entire operation on a single front-to-back platform, it turned to SS&C.

SS&C's solution leverages best-in-class components in the front office, including Eze OMS for order management, modeling and pre-/post-trade compliance and Eze EMS for trade execution and analytics. In addition, the technology tightly integrates with SS&C fund administration services to handle trade administration, corporate actions, reconciliations, portfolio accounting and valuations, delivering a fully reconciled Investment Book of Record (IBOR). RiverNorth will also leverage CORE Sightline for performance measurement and data management. All tools work together seamlessly to deliver straight-though processing to power RiverNorth's workflows and reporting.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with RiverNorth Capital Management," said Una Troy, Head of SS&C ALPS Fund Services. "SS&C leverages the extensive power of our technologies and our deep expertise to create solutions to solve our clients' operational challenges. With SS&C's front-to-back offering, our clients can fully focus on growing their business while we take care of the rest."

About RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth is an investment management firm founded in 2000 that specializes in opportunistic strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts. Learn more at https://www.rivernorth.com

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY09208&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivernorth-capital-management-llc-selects-sscs-front-to-back-solution-301311230.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09208&Transmission_Id=202106140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09208&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment