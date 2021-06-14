Castellum acquires an additional 8.2% of the shares in Entra

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Castellum acquires an additional 8.2% of the shares in Entra

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 14, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) ("Castellum") has acquired 14,947,109 shares in Entra ASA ("Entra") on June 14, 2021, for a per-share price of 210 NOK from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ). Following the acquisition, Castellum holds 33,172,109 shares – corresponding to 18.2 % of Entra's shares and votes.

The acquisition is an effective way for Castellum to achieve desired access to the Norwegian real estate market, and the move is totally in line with the company's strategy to be a leading real estate owner and investor in the Nordic real estate market.

"Entra is a solid investment in the form of a unique, high-quality real estate portfolio with good geographical exposure, a very interesting project portfolio and a large public service customer base, as well as a strong balance sheet. In short, the precise conditions required to create future growth," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

This information is information that Castellum AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 13:00 CET on 14 June 2021.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 96 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-acquires-an-additional-8-2--of-the-shares-in-entra,c3366165

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO09692&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellum-acquires-an-additional-8-2-of-the-shares-in-entra-301311520.html

SOURCE Castellum

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO09692&Transmission_Id=202106140805PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO09692&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment