Castellum acquires an additional 8.2% of the shares in Entra

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) ("Castellum") has acquired 14,947,109 shares in Entra ASA ("Entra") on June 14, 2021, for a per-share price of 210 NOK from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ). Following the acquisition, Castellum holds 33,172,109 shares – corresponding to 18.2 % of Entra's shares and votes.

The acquisition is an effective way for Castellum to achieve desired access to the Norwegian real estate market, and the move is totally in line with the company's strategy to be a leading real estate owner and investor in the Nordic real estate market.

"Entra is a solid investment in the form of a unique, high-quality real estate portfolio with good geographical exposure, a very interesting project portfolio and a large public service customer base, as well as a strong balance sheet. In short, the precise conditions required to create future growth," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 96 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

www.castellum.se

