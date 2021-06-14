Morningstar Announces Nominees for 2021 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the nominees for the 2021 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. The awards recognize portfolio managers, asset management firms, and up-and-coming managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and an alignment of interests with the strategies' investors.

Morningstar selects nominees in three categories: Outstanding Portfolio Manager, Exemplary Stewardship, and Rising Talent. The nominees for the 2021 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence in the U.S. are:

Outstanding Portfolio Manager:

Jeff Geller , manager of JPMorgan Global Allocation (GAOSX), among others

, manager of JPMorgan Global Allocation (GAOSX), among others Rick Rieder , manager of BlackRock Strategic Global Bond (MAWIX), Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities (BSSIX), and BlackRock Total Return (MAHQX), among others

, manager of BlackRock Strategic Global Bond (MAWIX), Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities (BSSIX), and BlackRock Total Return (MAHQX), among others Mary Ellen Stanek , manager of Baird Aggregate Bond Inst (BAGIX) and Baird Core Plus Bond Inst (BCOIX), among others

, manager of Baird Aggregate Bond Inst (BAGIX) and Baird Core Plus Bond Inst (BCOIX), among others Joel Tillinghast , manager of Fidelity Low-Priced Stock (FLPSX), among others

Exemplary Stewardship:

Capital Group

Dodge & Cox

PRIMECAP

Rising Talent:

John McClain , manager of Diamond Hill Corporate Credit (DSIAX) and Diamond Hill High Yield (DHHYX)

, manager of Diamond Hill Corporate Credit (DSIAX) and Diamond Hill High Yield (DHHYX) Sonali Pier , manager of PIMCO Diversified Income (PDIIX), among others

, manager of PIMCO Diversified Income (PDIIX), among others Justin White , manager of T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities (PRWAX)

"We're proud to keep shining a light on firms and people putting investors first and demonstrating investment skill across variable market conditions," said Sarah Bush, Morningstar's director of manager research, North America. "This year's nominees represent the best of the industry, advancing the investing discipline forward and delivering positive outcomes to investors with strong, research-driven processes."

Read more about each of our nominees on Morningstar.com: Outstanding Portfolio Manager, Exemplary Stewardship, and Rising Talent.

Morningstar will announce the award winners on Monday, June 21, 2021. CNBC's "Power Lunch" will feature the award winners on its program throughout the week. Live updates from award announcements will be available on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MorningstarInc or through the event hashtag, #MstarAwards.

Morningstar has granted annual awards to accomplished portfolio managers since 1988. The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's manager research group. For more information about Morningstar Awards, visit https://go.morningstar.com/Morningstar-Awards. A list of current Morningstar Medalists is available here to Morningstar.com Premium Members.

Methodology

To be eligible for the Outstanding Portfolio Manager award, managers must run one or more investment strategies that are under Morningstar manager research analyst coverage and currently earn a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ (Analyst Rating) of Gold or Silver for at least one vehicle and/or share class. Exemplary Stewardship nominees must have received a Parent Pillar rating of High from Morningstar's manager research analysts, which indicates the firm's stewardship practices exceed the industry standard. Rising Talent award nominees must be managers who run investment strategies that have received an Analyst Rating of Gold, Silver, or Bronze for at least one vehicle and/or share class or who have been featured in Morningstar Prospects, a publication that highlights strategies under consideration for full analyst coverage. To be eligible for the Rising Talent award, nominees must have no more than seven years of public portfolio-management and delivered promising results over that period. The full methodology for the awards is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $244 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar's Manager Research Group produces various ratings including the Morningstar Analyst Rating and the Morningstar Quantitative Rating. The Morningstar Analyst Rating is derived from a qualitative assessment process performed by a manager research analyst, whereas the Morningstar Quantitative Rating uses a machine-learning model based on the decision-making processes of Morningstar's analysts, their past ratings decisions, and the data used to support those decisions. In both cases, the ratings are forward-looking assessments and include assumptions of future events, which may or may not occur or may differ significantly from what was assumed. The Morningstar Analyst Ratings and Morningstar Quantitative Ratings are statements of opinions, subject to change, are not to be considered as guarantees, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

