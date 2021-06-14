Health Logic Interactive Announces Proof-of-Concept Test Results and Advancement of its Lab-on-Chip Technology

PR Newswire

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF) is pleased to report positive preliminary proof-of-concept test results of its first urine creatinine chip prototype (uC-Chip beta version), which successfully validated the clinically relevant detection range. In parallel to further optimizing and validating the uC-Chip beta version, the Company's research team is working to advance the design and modeling of the integrated urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio chip (uACR-Chip) prototype. Health Logic is pleased to announce these developments as the Company prepares for its pre-submission meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

"We are proud of our latest achievement: successfully developing an initial prototype of the urine creatinine chip with supported preliminary validation data. This advancement brings us even closer to completion of our uACR-Chip, a lab-on-chip technology that we anticipate will allow for an accurate and sensitive test for chronic kidney disease at point-of-care," stated David Barthel, CEO Health Logic Interactive Inc.

About Health Logic Interactive

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use their patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com.

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the expected timing and success of the regulatory approval process, the successful completion of the uACR-Chip, the ability of the uACR-Chip to allow for accurate and sensitive testing for chronic kidney disease at point-of-care, and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-logic-interactive-announces-proof-of-concept-test-results-and-advancement-of-its-lab-on-chip-technology-301311416.html

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.