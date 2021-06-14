Akamai Technologies Announces Dr. Boaz Gelbord as Chief Security Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Akamai Technologies Announces Dr. Boaz Gelbord as Chief Security Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announces Dr. Boaz Gelbord has joined Akamai as senior vice president and chief security officer, effective today. Gelbord will assume direct leadership of Akamai's existing information security organization which includes responsibility for cybersecurity, information security compliance, and the protection of Akamai's systems, data, employees, and the world's leading intelligent edge platform across more than 4,000 locations in 135 countries around the world.

Dr__Boaz_Gelbord_Joins_Akamai_as_CSO.jpg

Gelbord has over 15 years of experience building and leading information security teams in the U.S. and Europe. His most recent chief information and security officer ("CISO") positions include Dun & Bradstreet, Bloomberg LP and Amplify Education. He served as an appointed member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee ("NSTAC") Cyber Moonshot Subcommittee where he advised the White House on cybersecurity strategy.

"The internet has become a lifeline for virtually every business and for most people during the pandemic and keeping it running smoothly and securely is our business," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai chief executive officer and co-founder. "Dr. Gelbord brings extensive global operational, product development security, and security operation centers experience to enhance our ability to protect the internet."

"We are continually reminded of the vulnerability of the internet with every day bringing news of attacks on enterprises and critical infrastructure," said Dr. Boaz Gelbord. "Akamai plays a vital role in maintaining a reliable and secure internet. I look forward to contributing to its future success at this unique moment in history."

Gelbord graduated from the University of Calgary, Canada, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and earned a Master of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Toronto and a doctorate in mathematics from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.

Gelbord reports to Mani Sundaram, Akamai's executive vice president and chief information officer, leading Akamai's global services (customer success, professional services, support services), information technology, and information security organizations.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Media Relations
Gina Sorice
(646) 320-4107
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Tom Barth
617-274-7130
[email protected]

akamai_logo__002_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE08838&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-announces-dr-boaz-gelbord-as-chief-security-officer-301311059.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08838&Transmission_Id=202106140844PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08838&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment