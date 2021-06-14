Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Strong Momentum in Economy, Midscale Extended-Stay and Upper Midscale New Construction

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --– Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, has continued strong momentum in new construction for its newly introduced prototypes and dual-branded hotels. In the 12 months from April 2020 to March 2021, Wyndham has executed nearly 100 new construction deals across the United States, achieving approximately 90 percent of the previous 12 months' pre-pandemic levels. The company's new construction pipeline now includes over 260 hotels that are currently under construction contributing to an overall new construction pipeline of 950 hotels, which will add approximately 140,000 rooms to its domestic and international portfolio.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Strong Momentum

in Economy, Midscale Extended-Stay, Upper Midscale New Construction

La Quinta by Wyndham Del Sol Prototype

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, La Quinta by Wyndham has opened or is scheduled to open six new construction upper-midscale Del Sol prototype hotels, including:

La Quinta by Wyndham - Corpus Christi, Texas (opened)

(opened) La Quinta by Wyndham - Terrell, Texas (opened)

(opened) La Quinta by Wyndham - Littleton, Colorado (opened)

(opened) La Quinta by Wyndham - Shorewood, Illinois (opened)

(opened) La Quinta by Wyndham - San Antonio, Texas (scheduled to open in June)

(scheduled to open in June) La Quinta by Wyndham - Nashville, Tennessee (scheduled to open in June)

Interest for the stylish and innovative Del Sol prototype has soared, with developers attracted to the sleek design, adaptable layout, and La Quinta's strong RevPAR performance relative to its competition throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand recently announced the opening of its 120th La Quinta Del Sol prototype hotel. Additional upcoming Del Sol prototype openings include La Quinta by Wyndham Round Rock East in Texas, and La Quinta by Wyndham Maricopa – Copper Sky in Arizona.

Microtel by Wyndham Moda Prototype

With three recent U.S. openings, including the Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Milford in Delaware, and the brand's Moda prototype debut in Canada with the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lac-Megantic in Quebec, the new Microtel by Wyndham Moda prototype remains on a steady growth trajectory with approximately 110 hotels in its development pipeline. The Moda prototype is the first of its kind in the economy select service segment, designed to be very cost efficient to build for a brand that punches above its weight with an industry leading RevPar Index of 115%. Moda reduces Microtel's total footprint by nearly 30 percent versus the prior prototype and delivers more than 70 percent of rentable space—one of the strongest rentable footprints in both the economy and midscale segments.

La Quinta by Wyndham and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dual-Brand Concept

Wyndham's new La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites extended-stay/ dual-brand concept has also seen great growth momentum, with nearly 35 of these dual-brand hotels in its development pipeline in markets such as Yuma, Ariz., Wichita, Kan., and Charlotte, N.C. This strategic hotel pairing allows owners to target both business transient and extended-stay guests, with streamlined development and operational costs. The concept includes shared lobby, spacious modern great room, fitness center, bar, amenities, and back of the house spaces all while appealing to the multiple types of travelers that have an affinity for these brands.

"These design-forward and efficient prototype models are key for Wyndham's new construction strategy, and we're seeing continued demand from developers who are looking for significant brand recognition and strong performance," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Owners have a great opportunity to diversify their customers within the Wyndham portfolio, with different brands that reach distinct audiences, capitalizing on both the leisure and business markets."

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website, or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected] for more information.

