Freshpet Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Freshpet (NAS:FRPT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $167.74 per share and the market cap of $7.3 billion, Freshpet stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Freshpet is shown in the chart below.

Because Freshpet is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 22% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 30.52% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Freshpet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 42.35, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Freshpet’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Freshpet over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Freshpet has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $342.1 million and loss of $0.246 a share. Its operating margin is -2.58%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Freshpet is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Freshpet over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Freshpet is 22%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.9%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Freshpet’s return on invested capital is -2.87, and its cost of capital is 5.96.

In closing, the stock of Freshpet (NAS:FRPT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Freshpet stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.