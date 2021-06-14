Logo
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 11, 2021

AMSTERDAM – Jun 14, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 11, 2021 (the “Period”), of 359,486 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 30.5081 and for an overall price of EUR 10,967,244.90.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jun 07, 2021 97,566 30.3552 2,961,635.44 XPAR
Jun 08, 2021 97,395 30.3289 2,953,883.22 XPAR
Jun 09, 2021 91,482 30.4365 2,784,391.89 XPAR
Jun 10, 2021 71,060 31.0318 2,205,119.71 XPAR
Jun 11, 2021 1,983 31.3740 62,214.64 XPAR
Total for Period 359,486 30.5081 10,967,244.90

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 12,465,956 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.4% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
[email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDUxMDY4OCM0MDA5NjY2NDAjMjAwMDcwNQ==
c5b23b85-6898-40f1-9cf8-9a6ff5cfb819
