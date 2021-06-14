Logo
Segra Adds Major Regional Transport Network Powered by Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S., announced a major expansion of its best-in-class fiber network. The new Optical Express Core network is powered by Ciena’s 800G WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution to bolster overall network performance on critical routes in a region undergoing massive growth. With the anticipated increase in data traffic, this network upgrade will add reliable, high-capacity connections between Atlanta, GA, Ashburn, VA and Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte, NC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005125/en/



The new Optical Express Core utilizes the industry’s first 800G technology to increase scalability and efficiency between core network locations as companies ramp up their need for bandwidth to support a virtual workplace and drive their digital transformation initiatives. The Express Optical Core will add a Long-Haul/Core DWDM tier connection between key markets to enable Segra to quickly adapt to customer demand and offer ubiquitous high-speed connectivity across any path in the network.



“Teaming up with Ciena to build our new Express Optical Core prepares our network for the next phase of capabilities that our customers demand,” said Jason Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Segra. “Express Optical Core will revitalize the current optical transport networks for increased stability and scalability that meet the needs of our business and carrier customers and the expected 5G, edge computing services and applications.”



“Segra’s expansive fiber infrastructure network, along with our networking systems and software is the winning combination to upgrade these fiber network connections from Virginia to North Carolina. Our collaboration with Segra to build the new Optical Express Core network will help double the data throughput per wavelength, along with reduction in overall power, space, and system complexity,” said Bruce Hembree, Vice President and General Manager at Ciena.



Segra is deploying Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme transponders and 6500 flexible grid colorless, directionless, contentionless (CDC) open line system, all managed by Ciena’s Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan+%28MCP%29 domain controller.



Network benefits include:



  • Reduced hand-offs for traffic traversing longer distances





  • High-scalability with 100G/200G/400G/600G and 800G channels





  • Lower latency transport across an expanded footprint





  • Sub-rate “packing” of bandwidth with OTN switching for more efficient channel utilization





For more details about Segra’s fiber network and solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.segra.com%2Fnetwork%2F.



About Segra



Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit www.segra.com.



About Ciena



Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005125r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005125/en/



