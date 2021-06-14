California Resources Corporation Announces Appointment of First Chief Sustainability Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

California Resources Corporation Announces Appointment of First Chief Sustainability Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (the “Company”) today announced that Chris Gould has been appointed as the Company’s first ever Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Bringing Chris on board reflects the importance of our ESG initiatives and our commitment to decarbonization and a realistic energy transition,” said Mac McFarland, CEO and President. “His considerable leadership skills and experience in climate change and implementation of new technologies will help the Company deliver on our goals while maintaining ESG leadership.”

For the past decade, Mr. Gould has served as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer of a Fortune 100 energy company. In this role he built and led the company’s overall climate/ESG programs, including the development of climate mitigation and adaptation transition plans. “CRC’s Board believes a strong ESG focus is critical to the Company’s mission and will drive value creation,” said Mr. Gould. “I am excited about providing leadership to this important area and ensuring CRC’s ESG initiatives are well understood and bring positive outcomes for our communities, employees and shareholders. CRC has great potential to elevate its ESG leadership by leveraging its strategic position, assets and opportunities to contribute to California’s decarbonization and energy transition efforts. To be more specific, I am particularly thrilled about CCS opportunities within CRC’s vast asset base that can become building blocks that help California meet its carbon goals while sustainably supporting the State’s energy demand.” Mr. Gould also has extensive experience in energy trading, finance, strategic planning, and technology innovation focused on decarbonization. His commitment to sustainability and the environment has been reflected throughout his career, beginning with his early engineering focus on environmental remediation, his service as a trustee on the board of a global environmental conservation non-profit, and his work to commercialize innovative decarbonization technologies. Mr. Gould holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Penn State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005141r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005141/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment