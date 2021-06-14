Logo
Sana Biotechnology to Present During Plenary Sessions at ISSCR 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE , June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. ( SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that data will be presented during two plenary sessions at the International Society for Stem Cell Research 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, to be held Monday, June 21 through Saturday, June 26.

Chuck Murry, M.D., Ph.D., Sana’s Head of Cardiometabolic Cell Therapy, will be presenting “Genome Editing to Eliminate Engraftment Arrhythmia during Heart Regeneration” during the conference’s first plenary session, the Presidential Symposium titled ‘What's in a Germ Layer?’ The session will begin on Monday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. ET and will end at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Sonja Schrepfer, M.D., Ph.D., Sana’s Head of Hypoimmune Platform, will be speaking during the sixth plenary session on Cellular Therapy and Tissue Engineering, highlighting the Clinical Applications conference theme. She will present “Protecting Transplanted Stem Cells from Immune Rejection.” The plenary session will begin on Saturday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET and will end at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Both presentations will be rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m. ET on the day of their presentation and will be available to ISSCR registrants for on-demand viewing through July 31, 2021.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 300 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision, progress, and business plans; expectations for its development programs, product candidates and technology platforms, including its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory development plans and timing expectations; expectations for the presentation or publication of data, including in medical or scientific journals; and the content of the Company’s presentations at the International Society for Stem Cell Research 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 24, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 5, 2021. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Investor Relations:
Nicole Keith
[email protected]

Media:
Morgan Warners, Finsbury Glover Hering
[email protected]

