Arianna Huffington to Speak at ZoomInfo's Elevate 2021 User Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that Founder and CEO of Thrive+Global+Arianna Huffington will be the special guest speaker at Elevate+2021, its inaugural digital user conference. She will speak to attendees on Wednesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Huffington, also Founder of The Huffington Post and a New York Times bestselling author, will share her perspectives on how leaders can redefine success as businesses transition into hybrid workforces. She will also discuss how individuals can thrive in the face of adversity—ultimately leading both people and businesses through the toughest of times. And she will provide key takeaways and Microsteps—small, science-backed steps everyone can start taking immediately to build habits that help them lead with less stress and more resilience.



“We’re incredibly excited to host Arianna Huffington as our special guest speaker for our first-ever Elevate user conference,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “She has expertly built and led numerous successful ventures while sharing her expertise in ways that continue to inspire new generations of leaders. It will be an honor to have her on our virtual stage to provide attendees with valuable lessons that will help them define new possibilities.”



Elevate 2021 will help attendees rise to meet new opportunities in sales, marketing, and recruiting. Taking place Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, the virtual conference features more than 75 breakout sessions, including a keynote presentation from some of ZoomInfo’s executives. Schuck, Hila Nir, ZoomInfo’s Chief Product Officer, and Shane Murphy-Reuter, ZoomInfo’s Chief Marketing Officer, will deliver the keynote on June 16 at 10 a.m. ET.



Throughout the event, sellers, marketers, and recruiters can learn how to maximize their use of the ZoomInfo platform and uplevel their go-to-market motions. They will also be able to explore new sets of data-driven and go-to-market tools through ZoomInfo’s Ideation Roundtables and Solutions Expo.



For more information about Elevate 2021, and to register for free, please visit elevate.zoominfo.com.



About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

