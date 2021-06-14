PagerDuty to Host Investor Day





PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on June 24, 2021 from 8am-11am Pacific Time (11am-2pm Eastern Time). The live webcast will be available via prior registration, and replays will be available for a limited time at investor.pagerduty.com.









The Investor Day will include a variety of speakers from the Company’s leadership team, including:









CEO, Jennifer Tejada









CEO, Jennifer Tejada



CFO, Howard Wilson









CFO, Howard Wilson



Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Justice









Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Justice



Chief Product Officer, Sean Scott













About PagerDuty, Inc.









PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.









Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005253/en/