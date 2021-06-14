Logo
Michael Carter Joins Truist Securities to Lead Investment Banking

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Securities today announced that Michael Carter has joined the firm to lead the investment and corporate banking teams and will be located in Atlanta. Carter joins Truist from RBC Capital Markets where he was most recently global head, Technology Investment Banking.

"Michael is highly respected in the finance community and a high-caliber professional well suited to leading our continuously expanding corporate and investment banking team," said Tom Hackett, president and COO of Truist Securities. "Michael has vast experience in managerial roles and has been successful in serving clients and growing business over his extraordinary career." 

Previously based in New York City, Carter has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, with an extensive background in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, equity and equity-linked finance, leveraged and structured finance and corporate reorganizations, with specific expertise in cross border M&A"Truist is a rapidly expanding highly trusted organization and has core values I greatly admire and respect," said Carter. "This is one of the most exciting and innovative growth companies which is transforming the industry, and I am honored to join this talented team of professionals with limitless potential."

During his eight years at RBC Capital Markets, Carter also held the titles of global co-head, Technology Investment Banking and co-head, U.S. Technology Investment Banking. He was a member of the Global Innovation Council and the RBC Equity Capital Commitment Committee and senior sponsor of the Women's Initiative Network.

Prior to joining RBC, Carter was a senior leader in the global technology groups at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

Carter is a Coro Fellows Scholar and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA and received a BA from Washington University in St. Louis. He serves on numerous boards, including as a member of Computer Services Inc. (CSVI), Wake Forest University School of Business Board of Advisors and Washington University in St. Louis Alumni Board of Governors as well as honorary Board of Director at Spelman College and member of The Executive Leadership Council.

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation. With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities encompasses more than 1,400 teammates in offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

© 2021 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist and Truist Securities are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Truist Securities is the trade name for the corporate and investment banking services of Truist Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries. Securities and strategic advisory services are provided by Truist Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Lending, financial risk management, and treasury management and payment services are offered by Truist Bank. Deposit products are offered by Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

favicon.png?sn=CL09060&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-carter-joins-truist-securities-to-lead-investment-banking-301311108.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL09060&Transmission_Id=202106140930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL09060&DateId=20210614
