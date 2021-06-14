Hyatt Shares Tips and Inspiration to Make the Most of Summer Travel





As the desire to travel and explore continues to heat up, Hyatt is sharing tips to help travelers satisfy their wanderlust this summer, from can’t-miss special offers and wellbeing-focused experiences, to planning a long-awaited family reunion.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005061/en/

This summer, adventure off the beaten path to lesser-traveled destinations. Hyatt hotels have recently opened in must-see “second city” destinations, including Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis. (Photo: Business Wire)





1. Be a Savvy Spender







After a year at home, the pent-up demand for travel is inspiring many to plan the trip of a lifetime. Visiting your dream destination doesn’t need to break the bank, so be sure to search for the latest travel deals as you plan your next getaway.















This summer, more than 850 participating Hyatt hotels around the world are offering a choose your own adventure offer with either a free night with qualifying stays or 10% to 25% savings for reservations booked by July 30, 2021, for stays through September 30, 2021¹. Travelers who take advantage of this special offer will be rewarded no matter what type of experience they choose with a variety of destinations available. To learn more and reserve Hyatt’s limited time offer, please visit hyatt.com%2Fadventure.















2. Take The Road Less Traveled







This summer, consider adventuring off the beaten path to “second cities,” or lesser-traveled destinations. With fewer crowds, these types of destinations allow for easy exploration and immersing yourself in the culture for an authentic, local experience. Hyatt hotels that have recently opened in these must-see destinations include:







%3Cb%3EHyatt+Centric+Beale+Street+Memphis%3C%2Fb%3E (Tennessee): Opened April 2021 and situated on the corner of the famed Beale Street and Front Street, Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis is the area’s newest social hub for travelers seeking a home base in the heart of the action within the Entertainment District and beyond.









%3Cb%3EHyatt+Centric+Beale+Street+Memphis%3C%2Fb%3E (Tennessee): Opened April 2021 and situated on the corner of the famed Beale Street and Front Street, Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis is the area’s newest social hub for travelers seeking a home base in the heart of the action within the Entertainment District and beyond.



%3Cb%3EMission+Pacific+Hotel%3C%2Fb%3E, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Oceanside, California): Opened May 2021, Mission Pacific Hotel is a vibrant beachfront sanctuary with a laid-back spirit. Relaxed and undeniably Southern Californian, the 161 guest rooms feature soothing textures and colors, cozy bedding and gentle salt air.









%3Cb%3EMission+Pacific+Hotel%3C%2Fb%3E, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (Oceanside, California): Opened May 2021, Mission Pacific Hotel is a vibrant beachfront sanctuary with a laid-back spirit. Relaxed and undeniably Southern Californian, the 161 guest rooms feature soothing textures and colors, cozy bedding and gentle salt air.



%3Cb%3EThompson+San+Antonio%3C%2Fb%3E: Opened February 2021, Thompson San Antonio is a new 162-room lifestyle hotel in Texas’ dynamic Arts District, along the city’s celebrated River Walk. Bringing modern sophistication to the Texas Hill Country, the 20-story property captures the vibrant contemporary spirit of this historic Texas city.























3. Minimize Planning, Maximize Time with Loved Ones







After a year apart, reuniting with friends and family will be at the top of many lists. This summer, look for hotels that help streamline and add value to your group’s travel experience, so you can focus less on little details – and focus more on reconnecting. Hyatt hotels provide special offers, on-site experiences and amenities to help make your next reunion with loved ones as sweet as possible, including:







%3Cb%3EExplor-cations%3C%2Fb%3E: Participating Hyatt hotels offer special curated ‘Explor-cation’ experiences for guests to easily enjoy on-site. Groups can take part in one-of-a-kind experiences that range from thrilling outdoor adventures to personalized, family-friendly classes and educational activities like Park+Hyatt+Maldives+Hadahaa%26rsquo%3Bs reef exploration experience where guests can discover what lies beyond the horizon and privately snorkel through untouched reefs with their own personal guide.















BabyQuip: Making family travel even more convenient, Destination by Hyatt hotels and BabyQuip teamed up in 2017 to launch the first collaboration of its kind, offering guests quality baby gear to use during their stays with an exclusive 10%25+discount on rental fees. One less thing to pack for your next family getaway!















%3Cb%3EHyatt+Together%3C%2Fb%3E: Groups of families and friends looking to reconnect can enjoy the Hyatt Together offer, providing World of Hyatt points and up to 10% off for gatherings hosted at participating Hyatt hotels or resorts. Terms and conditions apply.















%3Cb%3EHyatt+Gift+Card%3C%2Fb%3E: For friends and family not able to get away just yet, you can plan future memorable moments with gift cards. Hyatt gift cards are redeemable at participating Hyatt hotels in North America, Caribbean, and South America.















4. Relax and Re-Charge







Travelers may be planning their next trip to help unwind from various stresses brought on by 2020. Look for hotels that provide a variety of wellbeing amenities, so you can fully unwind and relax during your stay. Holistic wellbeing offerings at Hyatt hotels may include:







Spa Experiences: Choose from more than 100+Hyatt+spas+worldwide, each offering relaxing treatments, therapies, and techniques such as unwinding after a cactus and date scrub at the palm tree-lined reflection patio in Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt+Regency+Indian+Wells+Resort+%26amp%3B+Spa in California.















Meditation and Mindfulness: As the world begins to travel again, Hyatt has teamed up with Headspace to help guests wind down, reduce stress and sleep soundly during their upcoming trips. World of Hyatt members can get access to a curated list of mindfulness and meditation content designed to help with sleep and unwinding, resetting during the day, or help find focus, which is all available in-room at participating+Hyatt+hotels and in the World+of+Hyatt+app.















Stretch and De-Stress: Find your inner zen at some of Hyatt’s properties that offer restorative yoga experiences including Hyatt+Regency+Aruba+Resort+Spa+and+Casino%26rsquo%3Bs Full Moon Yoga or Hyatt+Centric+Mountain+View%26rsquo%3Bs Goat Yoga in California.























5. Plan an Adventure Close to Home







You don’t need to travel far to plan a memorable getaway. Consider a staycation and play tourist in your hometown for an easy, well-deserved break from the normal routine. Enjoy a truly unique stay close to home with Hyatt+Night+In at 125+ hotels globally, featuring premium amenities, special savings, and an exclusive signature experience distinctive to each hotel. Examples of Hyatt Night In experiences include:







Champagne in Paris atH%26ocirc%3Btel+du+Louvre, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt: Toast anywhere you choose with a half-bottle of Moet & Chandon and local French snacks.















Whale Watching Tour at %3Cb%3EHyatt+Regency+Mission+Bay+Spa+and+Marina%3C%2Fb%3E (San Diego): Families can head out on the water on a whale watching tour for groups of up to four.















Breakfast and Exclusive Rates atPark+Hyatt+Dubai: Includes breakfast at Brasserie du Park and family friendly pool access. Plus, exclusive rates for golf, tennis or paddle tennis lessons.















Historical Tour and Spa Time at %3Cb%3EThe+Scottsdale+Resort+at+McCormick+Ranch%3C%2Fb%3E, a Destination by Hyatt hotel(Arizona): Explore Scottsdale with a guided historical tour with history book, enjoy local drinks, hotel spa credits and a dessert amenity from the hotel’s pastry chef.

















Through World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program that unites participating locations across Hyatt’s 19 brands, members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Furthermore, World of Hyatt is advancing care and providing increased flexibility to members by providing the opportunity to earn tier status twice as fast in 2021. Requirements for earning elite tiers in 2021 have been lowered by 50%. This means that members are able to qualify or requalify for elite status with half the Tier-Qualifying Nights or Base Points normally required.









Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness.









To learn more about these and other offers and experiences, please visit hyatt.com%2Fadventure.









The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.









For further information:









¹Limited Time Offer Terms & Conditions









Offer valid for qualifying reservations made between June 14, 2021 and July 31, 2021 at participating hotels for stays with a check-in date between June 15, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Offer subject to availability. Offer must be booked on Hyatt.com, via the World of Hyatt app, via a Hyatt Global Contact Center, via the Hyatt WeChat mini program or by contacting your personal travel professional and requesting the then-available offer (if any). Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. This offer is subject to the cancellation policy displayed at time of booking.









• Percent Off Offering: If published offer includes discount off room rate, such discount is off the Standard Rate and applies to room rate only.









• Free Night Offering: If published offer includes a free night, guest must use free night during stay in which it is earned. Free night is only available for consecutive night stays that meet the minimum stay requirement. Consecutive nights at the same hotel are considered one stay even if guest checks out and back in. Guest will forfeit any unused portions of this offer. Free night will be forfeited if you depart early or otherwise do not meet the minimum stay requirements outlined in the published offer. Book the complete stay and the free night will be adjusted at time of booking; no further discounts will be made. The complimentary night is available with each eligible consecutive paid night stay for the requisite amount of time. World of Hyatt® points and night credits will not be awarded for the free night (if applicable).









Offer not valid at Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Miraval, MGM, UrCove and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy unless otherwise noted and excludes, unless specifically noted, service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Discount may reflect Member Rate discount and such discount is available only for World of Hyatt members in good standing at time of booking and stay. Member Rate Discount percent applies to room rate only, and represents a discount off the Standard Rate.









Offer only available for a limited time, while shown as available on the applicable Hyatt website. Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Offer not valid in conjunction with previously booked or held stays and may not be combined with other offers. Not redeemable for cash or other substitutions. Any unauthorized transfer, sale, distribution or reproduction constitutes fraud. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply (unless otherwise noted). This offer may be altered or withdrawn at any time without notice. Where required, an alternate offer of similar value will be offered. Void where prohibited by law. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and all related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.









ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION









Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.hyatt.com%3C%2Fi%3E.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005061/en/