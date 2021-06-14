Logo
Huron Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report and Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has been named in 2021 Gartner Magic+Quadrant+for+Oracle+Cloud+Application+Services%2C+Worldwide1 and 2021 Gartner Critical+Capabilities+for+Oracle+Cloud+Application+Services%2C+Worldwide2.



According to Gartner, “The pace of customers moving to Oracle Cloud Applications increased yet again, reflected by the continued growth in almost all of the Magic Quadrant vendors’ OCA businesses. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this research to make OCA services vendor selections.” [1]



“Our clients are making significant technology, automation and analytic investments as they look to strengthen their competitive position and be responsive to a rapidly changing environment,” said James+H.+Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. “We consider that this recognition from Gartner highlights the commitment, flexibility and focus on quality we bring to bear in support of our clients, which is a testament to our collaborative team of industry and technical experts. We will continue to invest in our capabilities, our people and innovation to further support our clients as they migrate to and operate in the cloud.”



Huron considers this positioning by Gartner as validation of its extensive Oracle Cloud expertise and ability to innovate and create proprietary accelerators to collectively drive significant value for our clients, including the Huron energy application toolkit for energy and utilities organizations deploying Oracle ERP Cloud. Huron’s global Oracle team brings together strong functional and technical competencies, deep industry expertise and a commitment to collaborate with its clients to build a strong foundation for their digital and operational transformation. Huron uses its experience to help clients on all aspects of their journey to Oracle Cloud, from pre-implementation and implementation advisory through post-go-live optimization.



According to this Gartner Magic Quadrant report, “By year-end 2024, 75% of Oracle application services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.” [1] Further, in this Gartner Critical Capabilities report it is stated, “Enterprises transitioning to OCA are struggling to accept that SaaS does not allow for customization, only configuration. Clients need to work with service providers to adopt best practices and out-of-box concepts, rather than try to configure legacy process functionality.” [2]



Huron has been a trusted Oracle partner since our founding. To learn more about Huron’s relationship with Oracle, please visit our website.



[1] Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide’, Katie Gove, Gunjan Gupta, Alan Stanley, Denis Torii and Akshit Malik, May 24, 2021.



[2] Gartner, ‘Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide’, Gunjan Gupta, Denis Torii, Alan Stanley, Akshit Malik, Katie Gove, May 24, 2021.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



ABOUT HURON



Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005203/en/



