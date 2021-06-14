Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams Up With American Red Cross and Other Blood Collection Centers Nationally, Urging Viewers to Participate in Blood Donation Efforts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams Up With American Red Cross and Other Blood Collection Centers Nationally, Urging Viewers to Participate in Blood Donation Efforts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company’s “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign in partnership with American Red Cross. The campaign urges Sinclair viewers to help increase U.S. blood supplies by making a blood donation appointment, volunteering time, or providing financial contributions for the cause. The “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign kicked off today, which is World Blood Donor Day, and runs through July 23.



During the pandemic, many Americans have stepped up to help fellow neighbors in numerous ways, including donating blood. However, as hospitals recover from the effects of delayed surgeries and deferred care due to COVID-19, demand for blood products has rapidly increased beyond pre-pandemic levels resulting in a severe blood shortage. The Red Cross is working aggressively to meet the increased demand but needs the support of the public to ensure patients in hospitals awaiting life changing procedures have access to the blood products they need.



“As Americans slowly recover from the unprecedented events of the last year, it’s important our local communities keep in mind that the need for blood donations never stops,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. “Working in tandem with the American Red Cross and other blood collection centers, Sinclair will use its media outlets to encourage communities around the nation to help end the current blood shortage so that their fellow citizens receive the medical care they desperately need. For the millions who rely on blood donations, it’s critical that we create awareness to our audiences on how anyone can help in the cause to increase blood supplies.”



In 2020, the “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign successfully led to approximately 2,000 units of blood collected. Following last year’s campaign, even more appointments were set up by individuals to donate blood.



In addition to highlighting the campaign on local news outlets, other Sinclair owned media outlets including Bally Sports Networks, Marquee Sports Network, Tennis Channel, Stadium, and digital channels will be participating. Sinclair encourages viewers to take part in donation efforts via Sinclair’s media outlet websites. Sinclair also will provide information and ways for viewers to get involved via its national website sinclaircares.com.



About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.



About the American Red Cross



The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at %40RedCross.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005532r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005532/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment