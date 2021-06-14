Logo
Aterian Announces Addition To The Russell 2000 Index

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Russell indexes annual reconstitution will be effective after the US market opens on June 28

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. ( ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced today that it is set to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and broad-market Russell 3000 Index, at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28.

“We are very pleased that Aterian is set to join the Russell 2000 Index,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and CEO of Aterian. “Inclusion in this index is a reflection of the progress we have made since going public in 2019 and marks another step forward in continuing to expand our reach more broadly within the investment community.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. ( ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky
Director of Investor Relations & Corp. Development
Aterian, Inc.
[email protected]
917-905-1699

