Consolidated Communications Bringing Fiber Upgrades to 23,000 Additional Residents and Businesses in Greater Sacramento

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top-10 fiber provider, is delivering symmetrical, gigabit, fiber internet services to 23,000 more residents and businesses in the Sacramento area in June. This is in addition to the 22%2C000+upgrades+the+company+completed+in+April.



The company is upgrading and expanding its California fiber-to-the-premises network in Antelope, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Lincoln, Roseville and Sacramento. In celebration of these upgrades, Consolidated is hosting surprise giveaways throughout June at a variety of local businesses, including Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more. To find out where and when these giveaways are occurring, follow Consolidated on Facebook.



“The Sacramento area has seen enormous growth in the last year, and access to reliable, high-speed internet is crucial for residents and local businesses,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business services at Consolidated Communications. “Delivering fiber internet’s superior speed and reliability to more residents and small businesses is exciting for us, and we’re inviting the local community to celebrate with us through our surprise giveaways.”



Fiber internet handles more devices and more data with consistently higher speeds, lower latency and superior reliability. Consolidated’s always on, dedicated connection enables customers to realize full bandwidth, no throttling even during peak hours, and no data caps. Customers can easily learn and work from home, send and receive files, video chat, stream television and movies, online game, and make use of smart home technology.



A variety of plans offer highly competitive options for a range of needs, with 1-gig symmetrical service available for just $70 per month, including equipment and installation costs. All residential plans include a one-year price lock, with no contract required. Residents can check+eligibility+for+fiber+internet+service online. If service up to 1 Gig is not yet available at their location, residents can pre-register for service at consolidated.com%2FFiberLife. Business owners can visit consolidated.com%2Ffiberbiz to learn more about fiber at work.



Consolidated is completing more+than+45%2C000+upgrades in Northern California this year as part of its five-year expansion plan to bring symmetrical, multi-gig fiber internet to more than 70% of the Company’s service area. Fiber network builds are also underway in Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas and Vermont.



About Consolidated Communications



Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 47,400 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005119/en/



