WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice Analytics & Billing Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice Analytics & Billing Solution

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications was awarded Co-sell Ready status by Microsoft. The certification enables Soft-ex to engage and collaborate on global sales opportunities with Microsoft's sales teams and channel partners, delivering accelerated business growth.

The current trend among corporations to undertake or complete digital transformations of their end-to- end operations has created a unique opportunity for Microsoft and its partners to engage with customers in new and compelling ways. Co-sell Ready status exposes Soft-ex solutions to Microsoft sales teams and channel partners, identifying joint opportunities and accelerating customer success. The Soft-ex solution is now available within the Microsoft commercial marketplace and provides Microsoft Teams customers with an advanced UC Voice Analytics & Billing solution to assist in optimizing adoption, customer experience, costs, and quality of service.

Ian Sparling, CEO at Soft-ex, stated: "Soft-ex is proud to have achieved Microsoft Co-sell Ready status. Now that our SaaS solutions are included in the Microsoft Product Catalog, Soft-ex can offer a truly integrated journey to optimizing unified communications infrastructure, performance and costs in a Microsoft Teams environment. Our SaaS platform provides centralized visibility and advanced self-serve analytics for Microsoft clients. As Soft-ex collaborates with Microsoft, we'll continue to become even more effective at delivering compelling solutions and enhanced digital experiences for our mutual customers."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO commented: "We are excited to be selected by Microsoft as a global Co-sell Ready partner at a time when their UC platforms are in such high demand as a result of the new way we all now work and communicate. This certification will allow WidePoint to engage directly with Microsoft on joint selling opportunities to reach global customers, take innovative complementary solutions to the market, and deliver tangible customer success."

About Soft-ex
Soft-ex Communications, Ltd., part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading supplier of SaaS based Digital Billing and Analytics solutions that provide unique online data intelligence for Digital Service Providers and their Enterprise & Consumer customers for fixed, mobile and PABX communications. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex has customers and partners in over 70 countries globally. For more information, visit soft-ex.net.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651462/WidePoints-Subsidiary-Soft-ex-Awarded-Microsoft-Co-sell-Ready-Status-for-Innovative-UC-Voice-Analytics-Billing-Solution

img.ashx?id=651462

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment