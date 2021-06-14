WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice Analytics & Billing Solution

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications was awarded Co-sell Ready status by Microsoft. The certification enables Soft-ex to engage and collaborate on global sales opportunities with Microsoft's sales teams and channel partners, delivering accelerated business growth.

The current trend among corporations to undertake or complete digital transformations of their end-to- end operations has created a unique opportunity for Microsoft and its partners to engage with customers in new and compelling ways. Co-sell Ready status exposes Soft-ex solutions to Microsoft sales teams and channel partners, identifying joint opportunities and accelerating customer success. The Soft-ex solution is now available within the Microsoft commercial marketplace and provides Microsoft Teams customers with an advanced UC Voice Analytics & Billing solution to assist in optimizing adoption, customer experience, costs, and quality of service.

Ian Sparling, CEO at Soft-ex, stated: "Soft-ex is proud to have achieved Microsoft Co-sell Ready status. Now that our SaaS solutions are included in the Microsoft Product Catalog, Soft-ex can offer a truly integrated journey to optimizing unified communications infrastructure, performance and costs in a Microsoft Teams environment. Our SaaS platform provides centralized visibility and advanced self-serve analytics for Microsoft clients. As Soft-ex collaborates with Microsoft, we'll continue to become even more effective at delivering compelling solutions and enhanced digital experiences for our mutual customers."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO commented: "We are excited to be selected by Microsoft as a global Co-sell Ready partner at a time when their UC platforms are in such high demand as a result of the new way we all now work and communicate. This certification will allow WidePoint to engage directly with Microsoft on joint selling opportunities to reach global customers, take innovative complementary solutions to the market, and deliver tangible customer success."

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex Communications, Ltd., part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading supplier of SaaS based Digital Billing and Analytics solutions that provide unique online data intelligence for Digital Service Providers and their Enterprise & Consumer customers for fixed, mobile and PABX communications. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex has customers and partners in over 70 countries globally. For more information, visit soft-ex.net.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

