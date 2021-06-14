Exxe Group Outlines Shareholder-Friendly Debt Restructuring Plan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Exxe Group Outlines Shareholder-Friendly Debt Restructuring Plan

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Restructuring plan lowers debt servicing costs and improves cash liquidity
  • Certain debt maturities are to be eliminated or extended by up to 60 months
  • Plan currently addresses approximately $5 million of debt

    • NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, is pleased to outline a shareholder-friendly debt restructuring plan that addresses certain indebtedness currently approximating to $5 million.

    Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., Exxe Group's CEO said: "Exxe Management has worked for several years to improve the balance sheet. With consistent revenue improvements and profits spanning several Quarters, Management is addressing corporate liabilities. We are accordingly very grateful for the kind cooperation extended to us by our creditors."

    Debt Restructuring Overview

    Exxe Groups' debt restructuring plan is a series of debt profile optimizations that reduce interest expenses, reprofiles maturities on certain debts by up to 36 months, minimizes impacts to the outstanding share count, and maximizes long-term appreciation potential for AXXA shareholders.

    The plan currently covers in-default debt totaling $5 million and near-term maturities totaling $5 million. Changes will be reflected on the Q1 2022 balance sheet and detailed in the corresponding notes section.

    Exxe has already identified $238,124 in possible toxic convertible debt from the corporate balance sheet. This debt has been eliminated from the balance sheet with no shares issued in conjunction with this elimination.

    As a result of eliminating identified possible toxic debt conversions, Exxe renegotiated an additional $538,521 of debt with other creditor groups. These reprofiled debts now have significantly improved terms, various maturity windows ranging up to 36 months, and the option of additional extensions.

    The Company is also entering a series of additional creditor negotiations with the expectation of debt windows being extended by up to 60 months. To this end, Exxe Group will release additional updates in the coming weeks and months.

    YuNtRBfWJ90EkOLGsaGNuijf-O6yWC1NugMhbDg0PeQ63fFIxkU-zVi-PP9rFwUEDYC73iA_zdzDDKy7_Xpobqvhyy6BFJi-c1zJOu5fZsEJYd0z3ZdBmLV2OxHg-M6uKkhs_o6Z.jpg

    About Exxe Group, Inc.
    Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

    CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

    Forward-Looking Statements
    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'ongoing,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

    SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/651611/Exxe-Group-Outlines-Shareholder-Friendly-Debt-Restructuring-Plan

    img.ashx?id=651611

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment