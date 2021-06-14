Cantech Holding, Inc. Announces Update On Its Corporate Status And Intent To Become OTC Pink Sheet Current

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantech Holding Inc. formerly Reve Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BSSP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has updated its corporate filings on the OTCIQ system and plans to become OTC compliant by retaining a Pink Sheet current listing in order to create a successful path towards revamping its corporate identity with a directive towards acquiring operating assets within its holding company.

Cantech Holding Inc. had previously been focused on groundbreaking innovations related to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. However, most recently, the Company has been approached with several opportunities in various industries, prompting management to proactively bring the Company out of its dormant status with the intention to develop and procure a strategy that will eventually enhance its shareholder value.

About Cantech Holding Inc.

Cantech Holding, Inc. has historically been engaged in the development of groundbreaking technologies related to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company plans on refocusing their energies into industries showing exponential growth by acquiring operating assets that will allow for growth and diversification, while also increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Cantech Holding Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cantech Holding Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Cantech Holding Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Tel: (888) 242-1113

Email: [email protected]

