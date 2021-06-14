Logo
Minnesota Court of Appeals Affirms Line 3RP Revised FEIS, Certificate of Need and Route Permit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB and DULUTH, Minn., June 14, 2021

Work on replacement pipeline moves forward

CALGARY, AB and DULUTH, Minn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) announced it is pleased with today's decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which  acknowledges the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's thorough review of the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP) and confirms that commissioners appropriately approved the project's environmental impact statement (EIS), certificate of need and route permit.  

Enbridge_Inc__Minnesota_Court_of_Appeals_Affirms_Line_3RP_Revise.jpg

"After six years of community engagement, environmental review, regulatory and legal review, it's good to see confirmation of previous decisions on the Line 3 Replacement Project," said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President Liquids Pipelines.  "From the start, the project has been about improving safety and reliability for communities and protecting the environment."

L3RP was thoroughly vetted and regulatory and permitting review consisted of 70 public comment meetings, appellate review and reaffirmation of a 13,500-page EIS, four separate reviews by administrative law judges, 320 route modifications in response to stakeholder input, and multiple reviews and approvals by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for the project's certificate of need and route permit. 

World class construction technology and environmental safeguards are central to this essential modernization and safety replacement project that is already providing significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members - creating thousands of family-sustaining construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when the state needs it most. 

The replacement project is finished in Canada, Wisconsin and North Dakota and construction is more than 60 percent complete in Minnesota.  The project is on track to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Information
Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP), including the benefits thereof, construction and in-service dates, and litigation and government and regulatory actions with respect thereto. 

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof, the COVID-19 pandemic, exchange rates, inflation and interest rates impact the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements on announced projects and projects under construction such as L3RP, including estimated completion and in service dates, include the following: the impact of litigation and government and regulatory actions and approvals on construction and in-service schedules; the availability and price of labour and construction materials; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labour and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; and the impact of weather.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,763 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: [email protected]

Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CA10135&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-court-of-appeals-affirms-line-3rp-revised-feis-certificate-of-need-and-route-permit-301311737.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA10135&Transmission_Id=202106141231PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA10135&DateId=20210614
