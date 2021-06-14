Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ Community





Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: Coty], today announced it will donate up to $50,000 to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) through an interactive social fundraiser on Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with pop culture personalities.





PERFECT MARC JACOBS (Photo: Steve Mackey)





The Perfect Marc Jacobs fragrance, which launched in August 2020, is inspired by Marc Jacobs’ personal belief that we are all perfect as we are and is symbolized by the word ‘perfect’ tattooed on his wrist.









To celebrate self-expression and spread love and positivity during Pride, Perfect Marc Jacobs is working with Cameo to give fans the chance to win one of 100 personalized Cameo videos from Lance Bass, Amanda Lepore, Chaka Khan, Kim Petras, and Shangela to remind them, or someone they love, that we are all #PerfectAsWeAre. The Cameo sweepstakes will take place between June 14 and June 21. In exchange for participation, Perfect Marc Jacobs will donate $100 for each entry, up to $50,000, to The Center, a non-profit organization that supports the LBGTQIA+ community through multiple services including advocacy, health and wellness programs; arts, entertainment, and cultural events; as well as recovery, parenthood, and family support services.









“The Center is a place we have supported as a company for many years,” says Marc Jacobs. “We have worked with them in various ways for close to 20 years and I continue to really believe in the work they do. I have worked for most of my life to get to a place of comfort and confidence in who I am and I feel like The Center’s work is to help support people, in many ways, as they work towards their own version of this. The Center offers so many programs and so much support to a group of people who continue to have to fight for their rights and their safety every day. This Pride season I hope you will join us in supporting their mission.”









This year’s charitable initiative will kick-off ongoing support for The Center, as Perfect Marc Jacobs has committed to making another donation to the non-profit organization in June 2022.









“At Coty, we believe in equality and inclusion for all and stand together with those fighting for freedom, justice, and equal rights,” remarks Coty CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. “We are eager to support the LGBTQIA+ community by contributing to The Center and to challenge stereotypes by promoting self-love and authenticity with the new Perfect Marc Jacobs Pride campaign. This unconventional fragrance finds beauty in its diversity and inclusivity, which has resonated globally.”









This June, Marc Jacobs Fragrances introduced a new Pride focused campaign in-store and across digital featuring talent Kai Isaiah Jamal, Enam Asiama and Tom Rasmussen.









About Marc Jacobs









Marc Jacobs is a global brand that produces womenswear, accessories, kidswear, jewelry, watches, and fragrances. Started in 1986, Jacobs is one of the most celebrated American designers to date. Marc Jacobs International is committed to giving back to the communities where they have stores and beyond. They have been involved with hundreds of charities worldwide and the ongoing support of many of these charitable projects—as well as new collaborations—continues to be a top priority.









About COTY Inc.









Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.









About The Center









Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. The Center continues to serve the LGBTQ community through virtual support services, launched almost immediately after our building closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer a wide range of services including virtual one-on-one counseling; substance use treatment and support groups; virtual youth drop-in space; online arts and culture programming; health insurance navigation; and a virtual “front desk” to respond to community inquiries. To learn more about how The Center is serving the community during this time, please visit gaycenter.org.









About Cameo









Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages. Founded in March 2017 by Steven Galanis, Devon Townsend, and Martin Blencowe, Cameo’s mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth.









In just over four years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 2 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its 4-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world and it raised over $1 million for worthy nonprofits and causes through its Cameo Cares program.









Editorial Credit: Perfect Marc Jacobs









Image Credit: © 2021 Steve Mackey









Link to Cameo Branded Landing Page/Sweepstakes: https%3A%2F%2Fon.cameo.com%2Fperfectmarcjacobs%2F









Social Media: #PerfectAsWeAre #MJPerfect, marcjacobsfragrances.com, facebook.com%2Fmarcjacobsfragrances, instagram.com%2Fmarcjacobsfragrances









gaycenter.org, facebook.com%2Flgbtcenternyc, instagram.com%2Flgbtcenternyc









cameo.com, facebook.com%2FCameo, instagram.com%2Fcameo









Link to Purchase: https%3A%2F%2Fseph.me%2F3vhxRqG





