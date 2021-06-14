Newegg Canada's Annual FantasTech Event Kicks Off June 14





Newegg+Canada%2C+Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of Newegg+Commerce%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), kicked off its 2021 FantasTech+Pre-Sale this morning, with deep discounts on products across Newegg Canada’s entire portfolio, including consumer electronics, entertainment, home goods, small appliances, health & fitness, automotive, smart home and gaming products. The FantasTech Pre-Sale runs through June 20, 2021, followed by the official FantasTech+Sale June 21 through June 23, 2021.





Sample deals from Newegg Canada’s 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale include:









Corsair+Hydro+Series+H60+2018+Liquid+CPU+Cooler+-+%2469.99+%28valid+June+14-20%2C+2021%29









COUGAR+Gemini+Iron+Gray+Mini+Tower+Computer+Case+with+Integrated+Trelux+RGB+Lighting+-+%2464.99+%28valid+June+14-20%2C+2021%29









ASUS+TUF+15.6-inch+Gaming+Laptop+-+%241%2C399.99+%28valid+June+18-20%2C+2021%29









Cuisinart+Velocity+600-watt+Blender+-+%2479.99+%28valid+June+14-20%2C+2021%29









Logitech+G502+LIGHTSPEED+Wireless+Gaming+Mouse+-+%24159.99+%28valid+June+16-20%2C+2021%29









MSI+PRO+B450M+PRO-VDH+MAX+Motherboard+-+%2474.99+%28valid+June+18-20%2C+2021%29









LG+31.5-inch+QHD+Gaming+Monitor+-+%24374.99+%28valid+June+14-20%2C+2021%29









TP-Link+Archer+T4U+AC1300+High+Gain+Wireless+MU-MIMO+USB+Adapter+-+%2424.99+%28valid+June+14-17%2C+2021%29









Google+Nest+Audio+-+Smart+Speaker+with+Google+Assistant+-+%2494.99+%28valid+June+14-20%2C+2021%29









To reward early shoppers, Newegg Canada is offering price protection for the duration of its 7-Day FantasTech Pre-Sale event. This ensures that customers who purchase eligible products during the Pre-Sale receive the lowest price offered by Newegg Canada during this year’s FantasTech event.









Taking advantage of Newegg Canada’s FantasTech Price Protectionprogram is easy – here’s how it works:









If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the FantasTech Price Protection badge from June 14 through June 20, 2021 and, after their purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.ca on or before June 23, 2021, Newegg Canada will automatically refund the difference to the customer’s original payment method. There's no need to track prices and submit a claim. Customers simply make their purchase and, if the price then drops below what they paid, Newegg Canada will process the refund automatically by July 2, 2021.









About Newegg Commerce, Inc.









Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visithttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2F.





