Pollo Tropical® Is Now Serving Meals With A Twist With The Launch Of Their New Rum Mojito

MIAMI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® is adding a little party to your Pollo just in time for summer, with the launch of their new Rum Mojito, the brand's first ever proprietary cocktail. The ready-to-drink cocktail is offered at $2 and is the first under their newly created brand, La Palmita Cocktail Co.

"Our guests know what a good mojito tastes like, so it was important for us to create one that was as authentic as our food," said Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical. "Our real rum mojito made here in South Florida is a fun extension of our menu and complements our food perfectly. We're excited to offer our fans a great cocktail that we're proud of and know they will love."

Pollo's Rum Mojito is made with real White Rum, sparkling water, natural lime and mint flavors and has a 5.8% ABV. The cocktail is produced and packaged in South Florida and can be found exclusively at most Pollo Tropical locations across the state, for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out.

At just $2, Pollo's new Rum Mojito is the perfect drink to pair with your Pollo favorites this summer and is sure to have guests saying "Salud!".

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

Pollo Tropical reminds everyone to please drink responsibly.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jack Wolfe, IMPACT PUBLICITY, 786/326-6763; [email protected]

Jill DiGeronimo, IMPACT PUBLICITY, 786/326-6763; [email protected]

