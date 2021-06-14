Newsy wins Sigma Delta Chi Award from Society of Professional Journalists

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Professional Journalists has selected Newsy, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), as the recipient of a Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism.

Newsy was recognized in the multiplatform video game reporting category for its original series, " Next Level ." Created by Newsy's Zach Toombs, Matt Picht and Jennifer Smart, the series dives into the real-world influence of gaming — from its impact on technology and entertainment to politics and culture at large.

As the pandemic progressed in 2020 and social lives moved online, "Next Level" offered a nuanced exploration of the ways gaming can help — and hurt — mental health. Amid national conversations over racial injustice, the series explored new ideas around the role of race in games, talking to creators and players alike about how to bring more diversity to fantasy games.

"The Newsy reporting team found creative ways to showcase gaming's influence on our daily lives through innovative visual storytelling," said Head of Network News Kate O'Brian. "Projects like 'Next Level' further Newsy's mission to offer context-driven, fact-based reporting for our viewers, digging beneath the surface of a topic or issue."

The Sigma Delta Chi Awards date to 1932, when the Society of Professional Journalists first honored six individuals for contributions to journalism. This year's entries included submissions from television and radio broadcasts, newspapers, online news outlets and magazines. Winners were announced and recognized during a virtual presentation on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

"Next Level" originally aired on Newsy across all of the leading streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, as well as Vizio and Samsung smart TVs. The series also can be viewed on newsy.com .

