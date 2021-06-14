Aristocrat Gaming™ and Seminole Gaming Launch $1 Million Dragon Link™ Progressive Jackpot

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the phenomenal success of the Dragon Link™ high-denom slot, Aristocrat Gaming™ and Seminole Gaming have marked a milestone with a new $1 million Dragon Link high-limit progressive jackpot.

The Dragon Link $1 million progressive jackpot is found exclusively at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Each property will have linked progressive jackpots starting at $1 million, meaning players will have two places to play for $1 million jackpots.

Less than a year ago, the newest iteration of Dragon Link, which offers high- and mid-denomination bets and a larger linked or standalone jackpot, made its world premiere at Hard Rock Tampa. The game has been so popular that Aristocrat and Seminole Gaming worked together to bring the $1 million jackpot to life, adding an exciting new level of fun.

"With more than 220+ Dragon Link games currently installed across our Florida Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming properties, we are proud to offer this new High Denomination offering," said David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming. "This is a first of its kind for this game, and we are proud to offer a life-changing $1 million dollar progressive jackpot payable on the spot."

"As it has been with all Dragon Link games, player reception to the high-denom and mid-denom Dragon Link games has been overwhelmingly positive. Given that incredible player reception, Seminole Gaming approached us with player feedback, and we worked together to turn on the $1 million jackpot functionality in response," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics at Aristocrat Gaming.

The Dragon Link $1 million jackpot game has a $25 minimum bet and a $2,500 max bet.

Aristocrat's Dragon Link is one of the most popular slot games in the world. The title Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous™ was named Top Performing Premium Game and Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game in the recent EKG Slot Awards.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HOLLYWOOD

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora" style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TAMPA

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the property offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers ten restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, an elevated arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

