Toyota Named an Official Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic

Miami, FL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee confirmed today that Toyota Motor North America would serve as the official sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic and its associated education and empowerment activities. The relaunch of this HBCU Classic also relaunches the rivalry between Florida A&M University Rattlers (FAMU) and the Jackson State University Tigers (JSU). It represents one of the longest-running football classics played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Toyota and the OBC Committee have collaborated with national influencers, corporate, foundation, and community thought leaders to bring education, empowerment, and unique engagement experiences to the local attendees, alumni, sports fans, and visitors who will be spending the holiday in South Florida.

"The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is proud to announce Toyota as an Official Sponsor of the 2021 Orange Blossom Classic," said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic. "The revival of the OBC has now become a movement that is connecting people as one big community. Toyota is also connecting people, in numerous communities, to jobs and opportunities that help them get to where they want to go in life. A company providing scholarships and programs focusing on workforce readiness, inclusive mobility, financial inclusion, and community resilience is the perfect partner for the OBC."

The original Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring FAMU and another historically black school commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. This year, history-making events will occur on Labor Day weekend, culminating with the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021.

"Toyota is dedicated to giving opportunities and resources to students interested in furthering their education and sports career," said Kelsey Charles, Sponsorship Integration, Toyota Motor North America. "Historically Black Colleges and Universities deserve to be celebrated for the impact and legacy they continue to provide to Black and Brown students as well as the larger community. We are honored to continue this tradition by sponsoring the Orange Blossom Classic".

Toyota will join with another sponsor to produce a host of events that will deliver activities for fans of all ages. Families, alumni, and current students, and visitors to the Miami area, and small business owners will have many reasons to participate in this history-making classic. Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium, a Job Recruitment Fair, Commissioner's Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon, and a Battle of the Bands make up the Friday lineup. Saturday's events include an Empowerment Fest and Health Village, a Parade, and the One Big Community Concert. Sunday includes a Community Tailgate Experience and the OBC Game.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the Gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU's, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 41-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University's inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Toyota:

Toyota (:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 60 years, we've built more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.