Alithya Develops New BénéClic Application to Bring Volunteers and Sick Children Closer Together

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, June 14, 2021

MONTREAL, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe, is proud to announce the launch of BénéClic, a new mobile application that improves accessibility and connection between volunteers and sick children at Centre hospitalier universitaire (CHU) Sainte-Justine, one of the four most important pediatric centres in North America.

BénéClic's enhances the volunteering program's goals by matching young patients and volunteers based on their common interests.

CHU Sainte-Justine approached Alithya with a need to develop a user-friendly mobile app that would streamline what was previously a lengthy process, which included manual administrative functions for fielding requests and finding available volunteers, without specifying any particular interests and spoken languages. The project was embraced by the Alithya Digital Solution Centre (ADSC), a specialized cluster of more than 400 full-time professionals in Montreal and Quebec City.

Working closely with CHU Sainte-Justine, Alithya leveraged the expertise of its professionals to create an application, available on iOS and Android for tablets and mobile phones, using React Native. The app focuses on fulfilling the service requests of patients and their families, using specific fields to help find optimal matches from within the hospital's Volunteer Service.

User-friendly interface and experience for various types of users
ADSC leveraged the expertise of its UX specialists, who regularly apply their expertise to finding a balance between established goals and end-user needs by conducting user research and statistical analysis in order to develop effective interfaces for mobile applications, websites, and much more.

Alithya's UX specialists applied an agile approach to prioritizing the user experiences of all stakeholders and their needs, including young patients, their families, caregivers, volunteers, and administrative employees. The process included development of a navigation and a graphic design ꟷ crafted in collaboration with the graphic designers at CHU Sainte-Justine ꟷ adapted to the context of pediatrics, ensuring an attractive and intuitive interface for the app's young audience. Alithya also developed an accompanying web platform solution for the program's administrators featuring high-level functionality, simplified maintenance, and well-documented support.

Quote by Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions at Alithya:
"We are proud to have extended our expertise, engagement, collaborative leadership, and our culture of innovation to CHU Ste-Justine. The Alithya Digital Solutions Centre was conceived as a centre of excellence for advancing the state-of-the-art in digital technology, and I can think of no more noble use of our expertise than in support of such an important component of caring for sick children. Since the company's founding, community involvement has been a staple of Alithya's corporate culture. This project in particular tugs at the heart strings of our organization, as it will facilitate and optimize the happy moments that children at CHU Ste-Justine are able to experience."

Quote by Dominique Paré, Head of the Volunteering Service at CHU Ste-Justine:
"The resulting BénéClic application puts the connection process at the fingertips of young patients and volunteers, enabling them to establish an ideal match through fields of interest that will significantly improve the quality of time spent together. Whether a child is seeking a Nintendo partner, someone to watch movies with, a drawing enthusiast, or more, BénéClic moves the process one giant leap forward by enabling a significant increase in rapid, positive responses to patient requests. We thank Alithya for their dedication and professionalism in delivering this valuable tool that will improve the quality of time spent between the children and our volunteers."

Alithya was recently nominated for a Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Technology Award for its delivery of Faster Families, a Microsoft Power app and matching app developed for Adoption-Share, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to reducing adoption barriers and increasing child placement.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO08975&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-develops-new-beneclic-application-to-bring-volunteers-and-sick-children-closer-together-301311590.html

SOURCE Alithya

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO08975&Transmission_Id=202106141400PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO08975&DateId=20210614
